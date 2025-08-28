Felix stuns in black at Louis Vuitton’s High Jewellery dinner in Seoul

Stray Kids’ Felix recently electrified Seoul by effortlessly adding swag and charm to a sparkling evening at Louis Vuitton's High Jewellery dinner at The Shilla Hotel.

Felix provided a master lecture in contemporary elegance while wearing a smart blazer, matching pants, and a sleek belt.

His wet-look blond hair provided a slight edge to the sophisticated silhouette, mixing refinement with a dramatic, fashion-forward twist.

However, it was the jewellery that truly completed the image.

Felix, dressed in Louis Vuitton's Pure V pieces — the two-row bracelet, necklace, and ring — sparkled under the lights, every detail grabbing the eye. The diamonds boosted the monotone look, transforming simplicity into a statement of luxury.

Felix has long been known for combining confidence with understated splendor, and this look was no exception.



Meanwhile, K-pop group Stray Kids reached a new milestone with the publication of their fourth studio album, Karma, which sold over 2 million copies within 24 hours of its launch. According to Hanteo Chart, as reported by Soompi, the album was launched on August 22, 2025, with the lead single Ceremony.