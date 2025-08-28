SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
FASHION / BEAUTY

Felix stuns in black at Louis Vuitton’s High Jewellery dinner in Seoul

Stray Kids’ Felix at Louis Vuitton's High Jewellery dinner.
Stray Kids’ Felix at Louis Vuitton's High Jewellery dinner.Photograph Courtesy of Felix
Published on

Stray Kids’ Felix recently electrified Seoul by effortlessly adding swag and charm to a sparkling evening at Louis Vuitton's High Jewellery dinner at The Shilla Hotel.

Felix provided a master lecture in contemporary elegance while wearing a smart blazer, matching pants, and a sleek belt.

His wet-look blond hair provided a slight edge to the sophisticated silhouette, mixing refinement with a dramatic, fashion-forward twist.

However, it was the jewellery that truly completed the image.

Felix, dressed in Louis Vuitton's Pure V pieces — the two-row bracelet, necklace, and ring — sparkled under the lights, every detail grabbing the eye. The diamonds boosted the monotone look, transforming simplicity into a statement of luxury.

Felix has long been known for combining confidence with understated splendor, and this look was no exception.


Meanwhile, K-pop group Stray Kids reached a new milestone with the publication of their fourth studio album, Karma, which sold over 2 million copies within 24 hours of its launch. According to Hanteo Chart, as reported by Soompi, the album was launched on August 22, 2025, with the lead single Ceremony.

Louis Vuitton
Stray Kids

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph