Fast food fashion

Heart Evangelista allegedly replaced Vice Ganda, although this was not confirmed by the fast food company.

At Heart’s official launch as endorser last week, she said it had been her childhood “dream come true” to join the global brand as the face for its rewards app, which the brand claimed to be the first fully-digital fast food program in the Philippines.

“I grew up with Happy Meal and (the fast food chain) is really my pit stop,” Heart shared. “So, I’m just so happy and it all makes sense.”

It is obvious that Heart has gained some meat and muscles, thanks to her “Mcbang” (mukbang) videos and commercial shoot that made her eat the entire day, she said.

But, of course, what is Heart without fashion? So for her official endorsement launch, she wore a custom Cheetah Rivera yellow dress embroidered with patches and beadwork resembling the fast food chain’s products such as French fries, burgers and soda.

“I have another dress for the event,” Heart confessed.

“But I said, it seemed to be lacking something because I’m like that, I want to express myself through my clothes, to translate what I feel,” she said in Filipino. “And the best way to translate my feelings is to put everything that I love in a dress.”

According to her, her outfit was even incomplete because the French fries bag she ordered was unable to make it to the launch.

“Actually, salamat po sa talent fee ko, bumili ako ng bag na French fries. Hindi lang talaga s’ya umabot today (thanks to my talent fee, I bought a French fries bag. It just was unable to make it today). But it could be a nice bag, bejeweled bag,” she announced.

She shared later on to me that the bag that did not make it is a Judith Leiber Fresh Hot French Fries bag, which, according to the brand’s website, is worth $5,995 (over P341,000).