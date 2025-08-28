Ex-CIDG chief Macapaz placed under preventive suspension

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has ordered the preventive suspension of Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapas for a period of up to 90 days, in connection with allegations of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer related to the ongoing investigation into the case of missing sabungeros (cockfighting enthusiasts).

In a press conference on Thursday, NAPOLCOM vice chairperson and executive officer Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan presented the resolution against Macapaz for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

According to the resolution, the suspension arises from Summary Dismissal Case No. CO-2025-0012, filed by complainant Elakim T. Patidongan through the Inspection, Monitoring, and Investigation Service (IMIS) of NAPOLCOM.

The complaint alleges that Police Brigadier General Romeo J. Macapas deliberately obstructed the investigation into the disappearance of the sabungeros by unlawfully confiscating the mobile phones of the complainant and his brother, Jose Patidongan; refusing to return the devices without valid justification; and tampering with the phones' contents, including deleting messages and concealing the SD cards, which were considered material evidence in the case.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Macapas served as Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and is now the Regional Director of Police Regional Office No. 12 based in General Santos City.

“The gravity of the charges, the preliminary showing of strong evidence of guilt, and the necessity to safeguard the integrity and impartiality of the proceedings collectively justify the imposition of preventive suspension against the Respondent,” Calinisan said.

“And, thus, Police Brigadier General Romeo G. Macapaz is hereby placed under preventive suspension for a period not exceeding 90 days, effective immediately upon receipt of this resolution,” he added.

The complaint further cited that Macapas’s senior position and influence pose risks to the integrity of the investigation and could lead to potential witness intimidation or evidence tampering.

“The imposition of preventive suspension is not a penalty, but a protective and procedural measure intended to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” said Calinisan.

He added the suspension to prevent any undue influence or interference in the proceedings and to ensure the availability of evidence and witnesses.

Calinisan conveyed that NAPOLCOM "was clear that the suspension does not constitute a finding of guilt," but is necessary to maintain the integrity of the ongoing proceedings.

“It serves to protect both public interest and the administrative process,” he said.

“Accordingly, the Commission, after a careful and judicious evaluation of the records and the motion, finds that there exists a substantial legal and factual basis to warrant the grant of the motion for preventive suspension,” he continued.

On 14 August, brothers Julie “Dondon” and Elakim Patidongan, both linked to the high-profile missing sabungeros case, filed a complaint-affidavit against Macaws before NAPOLCOM.

Elakim alleged that Macapas deliberately impeded the investigation into the case by unlawfully seizing the mobile phones of both brothers after they were taken into custody in Cambodia.

Elakim further claimed that Macapas deleted critical messages from the devices and concealed the SD cards, despite being fully aware that the contents were material evidence in the ongoing probe.

The disappearance of the sabungeros—a total of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts who went missing between 2021 and 2022—has captured national attention. Police earlier said the victims were believed to have been kidnapped in connection with match-fixing or cheating during cockfighting events.

In his sworn statement, Patidongan alleged that the victims had already been buried in Taal Lake.

He also accused businessman Atong Ang of being the mastermind behind the disappearances, and further linked actress Gretchen Barretto to the case.

On 1 August, charges of multiple murder, serious illegal detention, enforced disappearance, direct bribery, and obstruction of justice were filed against businessman Atong Ang and several others.