‘Embrace your true self’: Shuvee Etrata on finances, choices, self-love

Shuvee Etrata just got real about money, life decisions and self-love as she officially joins Filipino hygiene brand Femme as its new ambassador.

The Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition alum is now leading the “Femme Era” campaign, which is all about smart spending and practical hygiene choices — super relatable especially with how “adulating” (and inflation) hits Filipinos today.

Her advice? “Be practical on your finances.”

As she explained, “It’s really important to be responsible with my finances kasi it’s something that holds security in my future.”

She is not about the flex culture, either, “Hindi niyo kailangan bumili ng marami at (mga) mahahaling bagay (You don’t have to buy many and expensive stuff). If it makes you happy, then go for it. But I am after practicality. With the younger generations, I just want to share that it is really important to be practical with your decisions.”

But her point goes way deeper than just money talk, “Being practical is not only in finances, but also in your decisions in life. Think 10 times, a thousand even, before you actually decide on something.”

She also got real about the struggles of growing up in the social media era: “We now live in a world where it is easy to compare yourself,” she said in Filipino. “That is also my advice — we are in this generation where social media is very rampant. We live in a society where we compare ourselves to all the people on social media. Like, ‘She has this, so I also need this’.”

But Shuvee reminded us that at the end of the day, it all comes down to you, “However, it is your choice that makes it different. It’s your choice that is going to make the difference.”

And her biggest takeaway is the importance of self-love above all else.

“Embrace your true self, be happy with your own self, doing things on your own. Embrace yourself — you are beautiful on your own and will make the world a better place.”