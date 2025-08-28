Ellen Adarna claps back at ‘fake news,’ denies P10-M debt

With palpable hostility, erstwhile actress Ellen Adarna lambasted recent rumor alluding to her escape from a P10-million debt, the reason why she reportedly left for the United States in a hush.
The false news, which came out from The Scoop PH, reported: “SHOCKING NEWS: ELLEN ADARNA SPOTTED AT THE AIRPORT AMID RUMORS OF BREAKUP AND MASSIVE DEBT — IS SHE REALLY TRYING TO ESCAPE?”
“Why is Ellen flying to the US in the middle of intense drama involving a rumored breakup and financial collapse? What’s the real story behind the alleged debt? And why did she choose to leave so suddenly?” the report added.
Infuriated, Adarna clapped back at the false report, saying: “Hoy umayos kayo the scoop ph. Wala akong utang ever lol. I don’t even have a US Visa because I’m so praying with all the shooting there. Looool Don’t me. Dami nyong hanash (Hey, Scoop PH, I don’t have a debt ever… You say so much).”
Breakup rumors spread like wildfire when Derek Ramsay, Adarna’s husband, went to Bali, Indonesia to undergo Kami No Ken, a self-improvement program. Kami No Ken means “the fist of God.”
In a recent interview, Ramsay denied the breakup rumors swirling around showbiz. He also asked a reporter to spare him his privacy as he and Ellen are no longer celebrities as they already left showbiz.
Gladys Reyes back to Star Magic
Being in showbiz most of her lifetime, four decades to be exact, Gladys Reyes, dubbed as “Primera Contravida,” has not lost a single flame that keeps on burning throughout her career.
The reason? Her excitement to explore more in acting has not waned a bit.
“I’m always excited. Every time I have a project, I’m always excited. How would I attack this role? Even if you say that I’m always portraying an antagonist, I’m more challenged by it. How will I make it different this time? What would my approach be? How will I internalize my role?,” she said after her contract signing with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.
The passionate actress believes her love for her craft has increasingly made her want to grow more.
“The passion is there. As I age, the passion gets more intense. I want to do more things,” she said.
On why she decided to sign up with Star Magic, Reyes said: “I’m looking forward to more meaningful and challenging projects to come.”
Representative Richard Gomez, Mayor Benjamin Magalong now okay
All’s well that ends well between Leyte Representative Richard Gomez and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.
In a Facebook post last Wednesday, 27 August, Magalong shared two photos of his recent encounter with Gomez with this caption: “Despite the noise and accusations, true friendship remains.”
Magalong and Gomez both attended the Tier 1B LGU Partners To The EU-PH Green Economy Partnership.
It can be recalled that Gomez took a not-so-subtle swipe at a “clean mayor” in his Facebook post last 19 August.
“Why is this city mayor making so much noise? It doesn’t surprise me anymore that this so-called ‘clean’ mayor is throwing accusations of corruption at us congressmen.”
“Corruption has become the easiest issue to ride on nowadays, but let’s be honest, I don’t think this is all about corruption.”