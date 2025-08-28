Ellen Adarna claps back at ‘fake news,’ denies P10-M debt

With palpable hostility, erstwhile actress Ellen Adarna lambasted recent rumor alluding to her escape from a P10-million debt, the reason why she reportedly left for the United States in a hush.

The false news, which came out from The Scoop PH, reported: “SHOCKING NEWS: ELLEN ADARNA SPOTTED AT THE AIRPORT AMID RUMORS OF BREAKUP AND MASSIVE DEBT — IS SHE REALLY TRYING TO ESCAPE?”

“Why is Ellen flying to the US in the middle of intense drama involving a rumored breakup and financial collapse? What’s the real story behind the alleged debt? And why did she choose to leave so suddenly?” the report added.

Infuriated, Adarna clapped back at the false report, saying: “Hoy umayos kayo the scoop ph. Wala akong utang ever lol. I don’t even have a US Visa because I’m so praying with all the shooting there. Looool Don’t me. Dami nyong hanash (Hey, Scoop PH, I don’t have a debt ever… You say so much).”

Breakup rumors spread like wildfire when Derek Ramsay, Adarna’s husband, went to Bali, Indonesia to undergo Kami No Ken, a self-improvement program. Kami No Ken means “the fist of God.”

In a recent interview, Ramsay denied the breakup rumors swirling around showbiz. He also asked a reporter to spare him his privacy as he and Ellen are no longer celebrities as they already left showbiz.