Donny Pangilinan pulls off ‘TDH’ look

Can we all agree that Donny Pangilinan is the walking definition of TDH — tall, dark and handsome?

Pangilinan is the rainy-day fashion blueprint in JW Anderson Jeans.

Because, well, he just demonstrated once more why he is the ultimate fashion crush of all. During a special preview of Uniqlo Philippines’ 2025 Fall/Winter LifeWear Collection, Donny donned the most comfortable rainy-day ensemble — a powder blue knit sweater and the Japanese retailer’s JW Anderson straight jeans — and looked like a K-drama star. Onstage, he was actually a boyfriend material.

And yes, he actually picked out those jeans himself! Donny said partly in Filipino, “There are a lot of beautiful pieces in the collection but I chose JW Anderson straight jeans because of versatility, like hanging out or like workings it is super perfect. I like the washed faded look — it gives a very timeless design.”

Pangilinan is a true fashion expert and the event featured timeless designs with contemporary twists, upgraded silhouettes and careful details that redefine everyday style.

These jeans are the best “all-arounder” because you can mix and combine them in a hundred different ways, no one would mind if you wore them repeatedly.

If you want to copy Donny’s rainy-day vibe (a.k.a. the TDH starter pack):

• Pair the straight jeans with a soft knit sweater (bonus points if it is in pastels).

• Layer with a tee or waterproof jacket for those sudden rainy moments.

Rock chunky sneakers for chill days or boots if you want that “leading man walking in the rain” look.

• Do not forget the accessories — Donny’s watch, a cap or even a tote bag for that lowkey flex.

The fact that his entire outfit feels so boyfriend-coded — as if he is the kind to lend you his sweater in the cold season — makes it cuter. Rainy days can be depressing, but everything instantly feels a little better when Donny is around, offering timeless “fits.”