LIFE

Donny Pangilinan pulls off ‘TDH’ look

Pangilinan in JW Anderson ensemble.
Published on

Can we all agree that Donny Pangilinan is the walking definition of TDH — tall, dark and handsome?

Pangilinan is the rainy-day fashion blueprint in JW Anderson Jeans.

Because, well, he just demonstrated once more why he is the ultimate fashion crush of all. During a special preview of Uniqlo Philippines’ 2025 Fall/Winter LifeWear Collection, Donny donned the most comfortable rainy-day ensemble — a powder blue knit sweater and the Japanese retailer’s JW Anderson straight jeans — and looked like a K-drama star. Onstage, he was actually a boyfriend material.

And yes, he actually picked out those jeans himself! Donny said partly in Filipino, “There are a lot of beautiful pieces in the collection but I chose JW Anderson straight jeans because of versatility, like hanging out or like workings it is super perfect. I like the washed faded look — it gives a very timeless design.”

Pangilinan is a true fashion expert and the event featured timeless designs with contemporary twists, upgraded silhouettes and careful details that redefine everyday style.

These jeans are the best “all-arounder” because you can mix and combine them in a hundred different ways, no one would mind if you wore them repeatedly.

If you want to copy Donny’s rainy-day vibe (a.k.a. the TDH starter pack):

• Pair the straight jeans with a soft knit sweater (bonus points if it is in pastels).

• Layer with a tee or waterproof jacket for those sudden rainy moments.

Rock chunky sneakers for chill days or boots if you want that “leading man walking in the rain” look.

• Do not forget the accessories — Donny’s watch, a cap or even a tote bag for that lowkey flex.

The fact that his entire outfit feels so boyfriend-coded — as if he is the kind to lend you his sweater in the cold season — makes it cuter. Rainy days can be depressing, but everything instantly feels a little better when Donny is around, offering timeless “fits.”

Donny Pangilinan, Jasmine Curtis, Solenn Heussaff and Kianna Dy.
Donny Pangilinan, Jasmine Curtis, Solenn Heussaff and Kianna Dy.
Donny Pangilinan fashion
JW Anderson jeans
Uniqlo 2025 collection

