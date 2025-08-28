Digong 'extremely proud' as Sara impeachment articles archived

Vice President Sara Duterte said her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, was "extremely proud" of her upon knowing that the Senate voted to archive the articles of impeachment against her.

"Hindi kasi na-discuss yung impeachment na yan. Ayun yung sinabi. Extremely proud. Hindi kasi kami nagkausap nung dismissal ng impeachment," Duterte said in an interview in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, 27 August.

"Visit ata ni Kitty yun and siya yung nagbigay ng news kay President Duterte," she added.

On 6 August, the Senate voted to transfer to the archives the articles of impeachment against Duterte, following the decision of the Supreme Court to declare her impeachment unconstitutional.

The High Court, however, explained that it was not absolving Duterte from any of the charges against her and that any subsequent impeachment complaint may be filed starting 6 February 2026.

The House of Representatives has filed a motion for reconsideration to reverse the SC decision, arguing that they should be allowed to perform their exclusive duty to prosecute an impeachable official, and the Senate to try and decide on the case.

The camp of the Vice President has also asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the lower chamber’s appeal on its decision declaring the impeachment complaint unconstitutional.

It can be recalled that three impeachment complaints were filed against the vice president in December 2024, all of which were connected with the alleged misuse of confidential funds.

It was the fourth impeachment complaint that was endorsed by over one-third of lawmakers from the House of Representatives, and was later transmitted to the Senate as the articles of impeachment.

On 5 February, the House of Representatives impeached the Vice President, with a majority of the lawmakers voting in favor to adopt the articles of impeachment against her.

Duterte stands accused of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes over, among other things, the alleged misuse of P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, which she had concurrently headed.

Meanwhile, Duterte also said that she did not discuss with her father her future political plans.

"Wala kami pinag-usapan na 2028 elections," she said.

"Nothing about the future. No concrete plans about the future. Pero napapag-usapan lang kung ano yung mga nangyayari ngayon at ano yung posibleng mangyari bukas, sa susunod na taon in three years from now. So, yun yung mga napag-usapan," she added.

Duterte also shared that her father was so happy that all of his children visited him inside the ICC detention facility. Aside from the Vice President, her siblings Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, Davao City Vice Mayor Baste Duterte, and Kitty also visited their father.

"Masaya siya. He's been informed of it since Friday of last week. Nung tatlo na kami ang bumisita at sinabihan na siya na nag-aantay na lang ng isa, and Wednesday this week, meron kaming approved visit na kaming apat. So, masaya siya na nakakausap niya kami," she said.