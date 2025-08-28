DFA affirms One China policy, urges diplomacy amid tensions

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday reaffirmed the Philippines’ long-standing adherence to the One China Policy and called for restraint and dialogue amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

During the Senate hearing on the One China Policy, DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro underscored the 1975 Joint Communique between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China as the "foundational" document guiding diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“The change in recognition of the one sole and legal government of China from the Republic of China to the People's Republic of China is the basis of our One China Policy,” Lazaro said.

Lazaro emphasized the DFA’s role as “guardian and steward” of this policy, stating it has been consistently upheld by successive Philippine administrations.

While reaffirming the policy, Lazaro acknowledged the country’s continued engagement with the Taiwanese people, citing longstanding economic and cultural ties.

“The Filipino people have long-standing relations with the Taiwanese people and we therefore benefit from continued engagement with them,” she clarified.

“But just to add a little bit more, we do not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state. We leave it to the Chinese people to resolve cross-strait matters,” she continued.

The secretary also addressed concerns about potential conflict in the region, especially regarding its impact on the estimated 200,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan.

“Conflict will have an impact on geographically proximate territories,” Lazaro warned, echoing the government's priority of protecting Filipino citizens abroad.

“The President did not deviate from our principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, a principle of the joint communique,” she said.

Bullying in WPS

At the hearing, Senator Erwin Tulfo raised strong concerns over the Philippines’ continued observance of the One China policy, questioning whether it still serves the country’s interest in light of China's continued aggression in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Tulfo expressed his frustration over what he described as the unequal treatment between the Philippines and China, saying Beijing demands respect for its One China principle while simultaneously disregarding Philippine sovereignty.

“We respect their One China policy. We don’t interfere in their issues with Taiwan. But what about us? What about our rights in the West Philippine Sea?” Tulfo said, addressing Lazaro.

“We’re being treated like ants—stepped on with no regard.”

Tulfo, who emphasized that his remarks were his personal views and not the committee’s position, questioned whether it was time for the Philippines to reconsider its stance on the One China policy, citing China's increasingly hostile actions in the country’s maritime territory.

He pointed to recent reports showing Chinese Navy vessels—no longer just the Coast Guard—patrolling the area, as well as rubber boats armed with machine guns circling the BRP Sierra Madre, which serves as a Philippine military outpost on Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

“Di na po Chinese Coast Guard, That the People’s Liberation Army Navy na po ang nagbabantay and then meron po silang mga rubber boats na merong mounted machine guns. Hindi na po Coast Guard, it is already Chinese Navy watching.” Tulfo stressed.

“What they're doing, yung kanilang claim sa West Philippine Sea, parang they've already occupied it and then what we're doing is diplomacy. It's like bringing a pen to a gunfight. And then diplomacy without deterrence is weakness,” he added.

In response, Lazaro maintained that the government is committed to a diplomatic and rules-based approach to the dispute, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s position.

“Diplomacy may not have immediate results, but it plays a very important role,” Lazaro said. “This issue must be governed by dialogue and peaceful mechanisms.”

She acknowledged the operational challenges faced by the Armed Forces and the Philippine Coast Guard but emphasized that diplomacy and security responses operate in different domains.

Tulfo then asked, “This is what we were saying na we keep on observing one China policy at para huwag natin tratuhin bilang ibang bansa ang Taiwan because sa kanila yun. But the point is, pero bakit tayo patuloy po na binabastos ng aking kapitbahay? Is there any tangible leverage we have over China, or are we just allowing ourselves to be bullied in the name of diplomacy?”

Lazaro cited an example of a provisional arrangement reached with China after the June 2024 incident at Ayungin Shoal, where a Filipino soldier lost a finger.

She noted that since then, the rotational and resupply missions (RORE) to BRP Sierra Madre have been conducted without major incident, in part due to this mechanism.

Diplomatic protest falling on deaf ears

Meanwhile, committee chairperson Senator Imee Marcos also expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of diplomacy alone.

“We’ve sent over 300 diplomatic protests, yet there’s little to no effect. It’s as if we’re being ignored,” she said. “These efforts seem to be angering China even more, and still, they escalate their actions.”

She acknowledged the importance of diplomatic records for legal proceedings, such as in the Hague arbitration, but questioned what other "effective means" are available to enforce the Philippines’ claims.

Lazaro replied. “‘Yung mga protests na yun form part of the documentation in case whatever happens. And this was what was used during the arbitral proceedings at the Hague. But going back to the question of Senator.”

Further, Tulfo pressed DFA officials on whether the country has any leverage over China or if it is simply enduring continued harassment for the sake of maintaining diplomatic ties.

“Is there any tangible leverage we have over China? Or are we just allowing ourselves to be bullied in the name of diplomacy?” he asked.

Lazaro responded by reaffirming the department’s belief in diplomacy as the most viable long-term path forward but acknowledged the operational challenges faced by security agencies on the ground.

“Senator Tulfo, what you are describing is the operational part. As far as the Department of Foreign Affairs is concerned, we still adhere to what the President said, that this dispute should be governed by diplomacy and dialogue,” she said.

“So that's where we differ from our security. This is why I think it's doing a fantastic job in taking care of our waters. But we still are of the view and strongly state that diplomacy still has an important role in this issue. It may not be immediate, but diplomacy definitely has a very important role,” she added.