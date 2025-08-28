Developers laud Pag-IBIG CEO Malen

The Organization of Socialized and Economic Housing Developers of the Philippines (OSHDP) has lauded Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene “Manang Malen” Acosta for steering the agency to historic achievements in the first half of 2025.

“Her leadership has been nothing short of exemplary,” said OSHDP chairman Gino Olivares, citing her transparency, prudence, and compassion that “inspire trust among all stakeholders.”

Among the Fund’s milestones were total assets surpassing P1.14 trillion, a record P28.04 billion net income, and a 13th consecutive unmodified audit opinion. OSHDP said these prove fiscal integrity and sound management.

The group also highlighted the Fund’s pro-people programs: a three percent interest rate for 10 years to the first 30,000 borrowers under the Expanded 4PH Program, inclusion of Pag-IBIG Acquired Assets under 4PH with up to 40 percent discounts, launch of the Short-Term Home Improvement Loan, a strengthened Rental Housing Financing Program, and swift calamity relief through moratoriums, mobile service deployments, and enhanced loans.

OSHDP reaffirmed its support for Acosta and the Fund, vowing to help advance 4PH and other efforts to close the country’s housing gap.