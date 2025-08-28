Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not force yourself to rebuild with someone who has repeatedly broken you.
Health: Eat vegetables and drink hot water.
Career: Avoid confrontation. Silence is safer.
Wealth: Do not leave your wallet open on the table.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse your room with incense and prayer in the afternoon.
OX
Love: Do not let someone’s regret disturb the peace you have built.
Health: Warm your body before sleeping.
Career: Do not rush to speak first. Let others make the noise.
Wealth: Avoid buying charms not blessed by Master Hanz.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the altar and main door tonight.
TIGER
Love: Sudden sweetness during Ghost Month should be treated with caution.
Health: Eat chicken soup or ginger-based broth.
Career: Avoid new agreements. Decide next month instead.
Wealth: Do not show your money online.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.
RABBIT
Love: If there is always a reason why you cry, that is already your answer.
Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C.
Career: Avoid saying “yes” without thinking. Do not be overly accommodating.
Wealth: Place a coin under your bed to block bad luck.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: Someone who cannot give respect does not deserve your love in return.
Health: Drink hot tea before sleeping.
Career: Someone is observing you. Do not give them a reason to ruin your name.
Wealth: Do not spend on things for display only.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.
SNAKE
Love: Do not force yourself on someone who is not looking for you.
Health: Eat sour soup or hot meals.
Career: Organize old papers. There are tasks you have not yet finished.
Wealth: Do not let even relatives hold your wallet.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if there is constant loud noise at night.
HORSE
Love: Do not let someone who never took you seriously keep coming back.
Health: Eat soup or oatmeal.
Career: Quiet, steady actions are the key to success today.
Wealth: Do not let people notice your cash. Keep it hidden in an envelope.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse the entire room with bell sounds and prayer.
GOAT
Love: Do not let your love keep alive the relationship they destroyed.
Health: Eat boiled egg, banana, and drink hot water.
Career: Do not talk too much about plans. Save them for action.
Wealth: Do not use old or torn wallets.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 3
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse neglected or dusty corners.
MONKEY
Love: Do not make chasing someone who lost interest a habit.
Health: Eat fruits in the afternoon.
Career: Do not engage in gossip. It carries negative spiritual energy.
Wealth: Do not announce what you plan to buy.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: You do not need to be someone’s second choice to be noticed.
Health: Eat warm food before bed.
Career: Good news is coming, but keep it to yourself for now.
Wealth: Place a coin on your altar and do not move it until Ghost Month ends.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.
DOG
Love: Do not hold on to a relationship where you are the only one fighting.
Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea.
Career: Do not post personal frustrations online.
Wealth: Avoid lending or borrowing large amounts.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.
PIG
Love: If someone cannot keep up with you, you do not need to pull them along.
Health: Eat soft and light food.
Career: Quietly fixing your plans is the most effective today.
Wealth: Do not take out all your money. Keep a spiritual buffer.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet.