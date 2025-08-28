Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday (29 August 2025)
RAT

Love: Do not force yourself to rebuild with someone who has repeatedly broken you.

Health: Eat vegetables and drink hot water.

Career: Avoid confrontation. Silence is safer.

Wealth: Do not leave your wallet open on the table.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse your room with incense and prayer in the afternoon.

OX

Love: Do not let someone’s regret disturb the peace you have built.

Health: Warm your body before sleeping.

Career: Do not rush to speak first. Let others make the noise.

Wealth: Avoid buying charms not blessed by Master Hanz.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the altar and main door tonight.

TIGER

Love: Sudden sweetness during Ghost Month should be treated with caution.

Health: Eat chicken soup or ginger-based broth.

Career: Avoid new agreements. Decide next month instead.

Wealth: Do not show your money online.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.

RABBIT
Love: If there is always a reason why you cry, that is already your answer.

Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C.

Career: Avoid saying “yes” without thinking. Do not be overly accommodating.

Wealth: Place a coin under your bed to block bad luck.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

DRAGON
Love: Someone who cannot give respect does not deserve your love in return.

Health: Drink hot tea before sleeping.

Career: Someone is observing you. Do not give them a reason to ruin your name.

Wealth: Do not spend on things for display only.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet.

SNAKE

Love: Do not force yourself on someone who is not looking for you.

Health: Eat sour soup or hot meals.

Career: Organize old papers. There are tasks you have not yet finished.

Wealth: Do not let even relatives hold your wallet.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if there is constant loud noise at night.

HORSE

Love: Do not let someone who never took you seriously keep coming back.

Health: Eat soup or oatmeal.

Career: Quiet, steady actions are the key to success today.

Wealth: Do not let people notice your cash. Keep it hidden in an envelope.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Cleanse the entire room with bell sounds and prayer.

GOAT

Love: Do not let your love keep alive the relationship they destroyed.

Health: Eat boiled egg, banana, and drink hot water.

Career: Do not talk too much about plans. Save them for action.

Wealth: Do not use old or torn wallets.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 3

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse neglected or dusty corners.

MONKEY

Love: Do not make chasing someone who lost interest a habit.

Health: Eat fruits in the afternoon.

Career: Do not engage in gossip. It carries negative spiritual energy.

Wealth: Do not announce what you plan to buy.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: You do not need to be someone’s second choice to be noticed.

Health: Eat warm food before bed.

Career: Good news is coming, but keep it to yourself for now.

Wealth: Place a coin on your altar and do not move it until Ghost Month ends.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.

DOG

Love: Do not hold on to a relationship where you are the only one fighting.

Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea.

Career: Do not post personal frustrations online.

Wealth: Avoid lending or borrowing large amounts.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.

PIG

Love: If someone cannot keep up with you, you do not need to pull them along.

Health: Eat soft and light food.

Career: Quietly fixing your plans is the most effective today.

Wealth: Do not take out all your money. Keep a spiritual buffer.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet.

