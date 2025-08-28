Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not force yourself to rebuild with someone who has repeatedly broken you.

Health: Eat vegetables and drink hot water.

Career: Avoid confrontation. Silence is safer.

Wealth: Do not leave your wallet open on the table.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse your room with incense and prayer in the afternoon.