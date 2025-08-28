CNU launches P1.95-B smart campus project

CEBU CITY — Cebu Normal University (CNU) has launched its P1.95-billion Smart Campus Project, the largest modernization initiative in its history, aimed at transforming its main campus into a dynamic hub for higher education.

“We are preparing Cebu Normal University to eventually become world-class, with these temporary conditions being a transitional phase,” said CNU president Dr. Daniel Ariaso.

“The administration is working closely with various stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and prevent accidents.”