Clone of Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If they cannot return your love, do not make them a ghost in your heart.
Health: Eat soft food to avoid stomach cramps.
Career: Avoid quarrels with coworkers, even jokes can cause resentment.
Wealth: Avoid showing cash online as the energy is too open.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the bedroom if you often have bad dreams.
OX
Love: Do not use someone loyal to you as a rebound, especially during Ghost Month as it brings bad karma.
Health: Drink ginger tea to ward off cold and cough.
Career: Avoid decision-making today, delay it for now.
Wealth: Keep a coin in your wallet that you will not spend and have it blessed by Master Hanz.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m
Color: Cream
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the main door as it may be open to the spirit of failure.
TIGER
Love: If they are hiding, it may not only be from you but from the truth.
Health: Eat hot soup or porridge during rainy days.
Career: Tone down dominance as Ghost Month favors humility.
Wealth: Avoid big purchases like gadgets or appliances.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Cleanse the bedroom if you feel like someone is constantly watching.
RABBIT
Love: If they suddenly approach you only during Ghost Month, think twice.
Health: Eat soup with vegetables and ginger.
Career: Quiet strategies work best today.
Wealth: Avoid lending money, even small amounts, as you will not recover it quickly.
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Color: Violet
Number: 1
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the altar or prayer area at home.
DRAGON
Love: Do not argue with your partner, sometimes others are listening.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables to fight fatigue.
Career: Reduce power play, even jokes can have an energetic backlash.
Wealth: Look for an old coin with a “lucky year” and keep it.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse your wallet and drawer for continuous luck flow.
SNAKE
Love: Do not romanticize pain. Not all nostalgia is meant to be revisited.
Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea.
Career: Log out on time, do not overburden your body.
Wealth: Avoid opening new online investments this month.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Color: Silver
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse your room if the atmosphere feels heavy.
HORSE
Love: If they cannot claim you in the light, do not stay in the dark.
Health: Eat boiled vegetables.
Career: Organize records as Ghost Month dislikes clutter and overdue tasks.
Wealth: Do not share financial passwords or bank details with anyone.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse hallways and storage areas if there are recurring problems.
GOAT
Love: If they still are not clear, stop looking back.
Health: Walk for at least 10 minutes to avoid stiffness.
Career: Avoid multitasking, your energy is limited today.
Wealth: Reduce the “rush to sale” mindset as Ghost Month favors restraint.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the bathroom and frequently cleaned corners of the house.
MONKEY
Love: If respect is gone, do not give them access to your heart.
Health: Drink tea after meals.
Career: Avoid gossip energy as this is not the time for intrigue.
Wealth: Keep coins on the altar and have them blessed by Master Hanz before use.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Color: Tan
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse your room if you often feel unmotivated.
ROOSTER
Love: If ghosting is their style, let their disappearance be complete.
Health: Eat fruits to keep up your strength on heavy days.
Career: Do not leave your email or laptop open when you are not around.
Wealth: Transfer your online banking app to a more secure device.
Direction: West
Time: 9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse your work desk, especially if things go missing unexpectedly.
DOG
Love: Sorry is not enough if they hurt you repeatedly.
Health: Warm your body before sleeping.
Career: Do not be a savior this month, look after yourself too.
Wealth: Reduce remittances or advance payments today.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. – 12 noon
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse the living room and entrance as something might be “slipping in.”
PIG
Love: Do not try to fix someone who fought against your very being.
Health: Eat something warm before leaving the house.
Career: Be on guard with “urgent” requests, the burden may not be yours to bear.
Wealth: Bless a coin pouch and do not keep replacing it.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the entire house if unexpected expenses keep happening.