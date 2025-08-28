Central Luzon eco-tourism gets boost from Sustainable Tourism Summit

Subic Bay Freeport – The 2025 Sustainable Tourism Summit is set to boost the eco-tourism industry of Central Luzon by promoting more forest treks and farm-to-table feasts at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center (SBECC) on 10 to 12 September 2025.

According to Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Luzon Regional Director Richard G. Daenos, the tourism sector of Central Luzon should focus more on eco-adventures and experiences that bring sustainability to life, such as reforestation, cultural heritage, and wildlife conservation.

The launch was held at The Villas Moonbay Marina on August 28, 2025, heralding a new type of tourism in which environmental conservation takes center stage in the industry.

Daenos said that hosting the 2025 Sustainable Tourism Summit in Subic Bay is a testament to the Freeport’s stronghold in the region’s tourism sector, while also showcasing eco-friendly and sustainable practices for visitors.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman Eduardo Jose L. Aliño welcomed Director Daenos, stressing that the agency is committed to supporting the needs of the tourism industry in the region. He added that the summit aligns with SBMA’s thrust to make the Freeport a carbon-neutral zone.

SBMA Tourism Manager Jem Camba said one of the summit’s activities will include a tour of the Laywa Reforestation and Bamboo Nursery. “We want participants to trek through verdant landscapes while directly contributing to reforestation efforts,” she said.

She added that a soil-to-plate experience at Sambali Beach Farm in Zambales will highlight sustainable dining, while a visit to the Museo ni Ramon Magsaysay will immerse participants in the legacy of the late president.

The summit will also feature keynotes, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities under the theme “Building Green Legacies: Sustaining Nature, Celebrating Culture, Empowering Industry.”

The three-day event will culminate with the Central Luzon STAR Awards, which will recognize tourism stakeholders whose initiatives have transformed communities and destinations across the region into models of sustainability.

“Travel is evolving. Today’s visitors are looking for experiences that are authentic, meaningful, and rooted in sustainability,” Director Daenos said. “This summit allows participants not only to learn from experts, but to step directly into the landscapes and communities shaping the future of Philippine tourism.”