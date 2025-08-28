CEB shifts Naga, San Jose flights to Clark

Budget air carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) said passengers flying to Naga and San Jose will soon have to travel through Clark International Airport, following a government directive to ease congestion at Manila’s main gateway.

The Gokongwei-led airline said Thursday that all direct flights between Manila and San Jose will be transferred to Clark starting 26 October, while Manila–Naga flights will be reduced from twice daily to once daily.

CEB’s Cebgo unit will instead operate Clark–Naga and Clark–San Jose routes.

“CEB recognizes the importance of managing airport capacity effectively, which will lead to improved passenger experience and greater public convenience,” the airline said.

The airline is offering promotional fares from Clark to Naga and San Jose for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, for bookings made from 28 to 31 August, with travel until 31 March 2026.

CEB said passengers affected by the transfer will be notified and given options for free rebooking, conversion of their ticket value into a travel fund, or a full refund.

AirSWIFT, now a wholly owned Cebu Pacific subsidiary, will continue to operate at NAIA Terminal 2 until March 2026.