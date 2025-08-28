SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

Bus driver in Commonwealth mishap faces raps

Screen grab from Clarence Errazo
Published on

Police have filed charges against a bus driver after a chain-reaction collision involving more than 10 vehicles on Commonwealth Avenue early Thursday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the bus, driven by 36-year-old Ronaldo, rammed into a sedan at around 6:55 a.m. The crash, near Doña Carmen Avenue in Barangay Commonwealth, triggered a pileup that damaged multiple cars, jeepneys and motorcycles, according to QCPD District Traffic Enforcement Unit Chief P/Lt. Col. Geofrey Lim.

Several passengers sustained physical injuries and were taken to Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital for treatment.

The collision damaged a Toyota Corolla sedan, an Isuzu UV Express, a Golden Dragon modern jeepney, an Isuzu traditional jeepney, and six parked motorcycles. The crash also took out the tent of a Bureau of Animal Industry inspection site and a perimeter fence at the MRT-7 Doña Carmen Station construction site.

Police said the bus driver will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple damage to property and multiple physical injuries.

QCPD acting director P/Col. Randy Glenn Silvio urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on Commonwealth Avenue, one of Metro Manila’s busiest roads, to prevent similar accidents.

