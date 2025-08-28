Bonoan’s sole option: Quit

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan’s grip on power has grown tenuous as he clings to his position, bolstered by the President’s continued support — inevitably inviting comparisons with the previous administration.

“(Former) President Rodrigo Duterte would have axed Bonoan immediately for not acting fast enough to halt the widespread flood control scandal and his effort to distance himself from the controversy,” a former Cabinet official said.

The controversy involves allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and irregularities in projects funded by over P545 billion from 2022 to 2025.

The Chief Executive has personally flagged issues, including “ghost projects” such as non-existent structures marked as completed, substandard works that collapsed during monsoons and typhoons and favoritism toward a few contractors.

The failures have exacerbated flooding in vulnerable areas, such as Bulacan, Metro Manila and Oriental Mindoro, leading to public outcry, Senate investigations, and calls for Bonoan’s removal.

While Bonoan denies personal involvement and vows internal reforms, critics argue his leadership has enabled systemic failures under the doctrine of command responsibility.

Bonoan publicly acknowledged the existence of “ghost projects” during the recent Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, particularly in Calumpit, Malolos and Hagonoy, Bulacan.

These involved non-existent flood control structures like a P55.7-million river wall in Baliwag, Bulacan, awarded to Syms Construction Trading, which President Marcos Jr. personally inspected and found to be a ghost project.

Why not resign?

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan quizzed Bonoan on why he has yet to resign following the revelations of the anomalous flood control projects.

“Trillions of pesos worth of flood control ghost projects: The question is, why hasn’t [Bonoan] resigned yet?” Pangilinan asked in a radio interview.

“Because there are only two (reasons): You got away with trillions of pesos of stolen money from corruption, or if you didn’t get away with it, you’re an accomplice, you’re involved,” Pangilinan said.

“So it’s either incompetence or corruption. Either way, why are you still there?” he added.

In a radio interview, the DPWH chief said Marcos told him to just continue the investigation.

When asked whether the President had given any indication of removing him from office, Bonoan said there had been none.

The scandal took a darker turn when Abelardo Calalo, officer-in-charge of DPWH Batangas 1st District Engineering Office, was arrested for allegedly offering P3.12 million to Rep. Leandro Leviste to stop his investigation into anomalous projects.

Calalo’s arrest undermined Bonoan’s defense that the central office was detached from the corruption on the ground. If one district engineer could attempt a multimillion-peso bribe, the question is: where was the supervision?

Calalo, despite his being caught red handed in a bribery attempt on neophyte Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste has posted bail of P60,000, according to Police Colonel Geovanny Emerick Sibalo, provincial director of Batangas PPO. Jasper Dawang

Standing on very thin ice

Asked about the fate of (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan following the uncovering of a string of irregularities in the agency, a Palace insider gave a cryptic reply, “Abangan! (Stay tuned!).”

The reply was in contrast to the usual statement from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s aides, who typically say that Bonoan has “retained the confidence” of the Chief Executive.

The DPWH has come under heavy scrutiny after revelations that several undercapitalized contractors secured billions worth of flood control projects, raising questions about the competence and accountability of Bonoan.

While Bonoan has repeatedly distanced himself from the corruption scandal engulfing his agency — saying project implementation lies with district offices — senators argue that such a massive breakdown across multiple regions points to poor leadership at the top.

President Marcos recently revealed in a presentation for a new citizens’ portal 15 companies led by QM Builders, Centerways Construction and Development Corp., Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc., Wawao Builders Corp., and MG Samidan Construction Corp. that cornered multi-billion-peso flood control contracts despite their low paid-up capital.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents obtained by Daily Tribune showed QM Builders had only P1.25 million in capital but secured P7.38 billion worth of projects, almost all of which were in Cebu.

MG Samidan, with just P250,000, was awarded P5 billion worth of contracts in Northern Luzon.

Centerways, identified as a top campaign donor to Senate President Chiz Escudero, started with P1.25 million but managed to corner P5.1 billion in projects.

The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board requires a certain paid-up capital for obtaining a contractor’s license, which is mandatory for bidding on public sector projects.

The requirements are: P500,000 capital for up to P3 million project cost; P1 million capital for up to P10 million project cost; P3 million for P100 million project cost; P6 million capital when bidding for P200 million worth of project; P10 million for P300 million project cost; P50 million capital for projects worth over P300 million.

For a bidder of flagship projects, the minimum paid-up capital should be P100 million or higher, depending on the project requirements.

Bonoan, when asked if the DPWH national office should have monitored the projects more closely, replied that the responsibility rests with district offices. The central question now: Where is the accountability?

Ghost projects in Bulacan

The case of SYMS Construction Trading has cast further doubt on DPWH oversight. Tagged as the contractor behind several ghost projects in Bulacan, SYMS still managed to secure 16 flood control contracts worth about P1 billion.

Records obtained exclusively by Daily Tribune showed that SYMS had 14 solo projects and partnered with Wawao Builders on two others. Of these, 12 projects were marked as “completed” in 2024, three in 2023, and one in 2022 — despite persistent questions about whether the works even existed.

A reliable source noted that the company’s sudden wealth was impossible to overlook. A mansion was built in their subdivision, followed by a large warehouse in front and an apartment building beside it.

Behind the property, Pandayan Creek was allegedly blocked to alter its flow — a move residents blamed for the worsening floods in the area. What used to be knee-deep waters now takes much longer to subside.

The source noted that a fleet of brand new vehicles — from a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 to a Hyundai Staria and other high-end cars — was linked to SYMS executives.

“She gets flood control contracts across the country, yet her own community suffers from flooding because of what she did to the creek,” the source said of the company owner.