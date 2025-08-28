SUBSCRIBE NOW
Black Eyed Peas return home to Pampanga

The Black Eyed Peas made a sentimental stop in Angeles City, Pampanga—home of their very own Filipino-American member, Apl.de.Ap.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the group was seen exploring Apl’s roots. They posed by the street named in his honor, APL Street, where the hip-hop star proudly pointed at the sign that stands as a tribute to his legacy in his hometown.

The visit wasn’t complete without a warm family welcome. At Apl’s family home, the group shared a hearty Filipino meal of chicken adobo and sinigang, lovingly prepared by his mother. “This is a traditional Filipino comfort meal,” Apl said, smiling as he introduced his bandmates to the flavors that shaped his childhood.

For fans, the moment was more than just a homecoming—it was a celebration of Apl.de.Ap’s journey from Pampanga to global stages, and a reminder that no matter how far success takes you, there is always comfort in coming home.

