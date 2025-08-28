Biazon asks for extension on Acero demolition

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon has called for an extension of the court-ordered demolition in Acero Compound, Barangay Cupang, as he continues mediating between residents and property representatives.

Biazon said he recently convened all parties to the dispute, including representatives of the Regional Trial Court sheriff, Ayala Steel, and resident groups led by Rosario Ebon and Fernando Ragos, along with their respective lawyers.

“Although last year I already asked for an extension which was granted for several months, and again when the final order of execution came out in March this year, I once more appealed. I joined the residents in asking the plaintiff’s lawyer and the sheriff for more time,” Biazon said.

“We will not let go. We will accompany the residents as far as we can, within the bounds of the law.”

The mayor earlier inspected the site following complaints of alleged harassment and unsafe conditions faced by displaced residents. He said he personally saw residents sitting along a wall under the heat of the sun.

Residents also accused a security guard, identified as Reyes, of prohibiting them from bringing in water. Property representatives denied blocking supplies but agreed to remove the guard in question.

Biazon emphasized that concerns in Acero should first be addressed before demolitions proceed in neighboring areas, including Santo Niño.