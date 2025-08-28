Battle of Bacolod

Del Monte standouts Clyde Mondilla and Reymon Jaraula are set to bring firepower and experience back to the Philippine Golf Tour as they rejoin the fray in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge, which unfolds on Tuesday at the tight, demanding Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia.

The return of the seasoned duo instantly adds intrigue and intensity to the already talent-stacked field in the fifth leg of the PGT, with Jaraula seeking to extend his reign at Bacolod after edging Angelo Que by one in a dramatic finish last year, and Mondilla keen on ending a long title spell and reigniting his chase for another PGT crown.

Jaraula skipped the recent Caliraya Springs leg but remains sharp and focused, drawing confidence from his solid fourth-place finish at Forest Hills.

Known for his quiet demeanor but fiery game, the reticent shotmaker returns to Binitin not just with a title defense in mind — but with a target firmly set on joining the exclusive club of back-to-back PGT champions on the same course.

His familiarity with Bacolod’s risk-reward layout and poise under pressure make him one of the strongest contenders this week. A repeat performance would not only reaffirm his status as one of the most consistent Filipino pros in recent years but also provide a significant boost in the season-long rankings.

Mondilla, meanwhile, is on a mission of his own.

The former Philippine Open titlist and multi-time PGT champion skipped the last two legs at Forest Hills and Caliraya Springs due to prior commitments but returns recharged, motivated and hungry to get back in the winner’s circle. He last tasted victory at Caliraya Springs in 2024, where he outclassed Que by three strokes.

A proven closer with the ability to dominate when in form, Mondilla’s re-entry into the field instantly elevates the level of competition. His well-rounded game — highlighted by controlled iron play and a deft touch on the greens — makes him a perfect fit for Bacolod’s par-70 layout, where emphasis is on precision more than power.

But the road to the title is expected to be anything but easy.

With Que, Guido van der Valk, and Keanu Jahns already tasting victory in the season’s first four legs, and a host of veterans and young guns itching to make their mark, the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event is shaping up to be another thrilling battle of strategy, nerve and execution.

Veterans like Tony Lascuña, Jhonnel Ababa, Zanie Boy Gialon and Rupert Zaragosa bring invaluable experience to the table, while the likes of Carl Corpus, Aidric Chan and Sean Ramos continue to prove they’re ready to challenge the old guard with youthful fire and fearless play.

Other notable entries include past PGT winners Ira Alido, Michael Bibat and Jay Bayron, as well as Fidel Concepcion, who will look to finish stronger after faltering in the final round at Caliraya after a solid start.

Also joining the hunt are seasoned campaigners and dark horses such as Dino Villanueva, Ryan Monsalve, American Collin Wheeler, Japanese contenders Junichi Katayama and Toru Nakajima, and a solid Korean contingent led by Jisung Cheon, Kim Tae Soo, Taewon Ha and Kim Tae Won.

With high stakes, a tricky course layout, and a power-packed field, the event promises four days of drama and precision, where bold shots can pay off — but even the slightest slip may prove costly.