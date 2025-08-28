Bataan police, BOC Limay team up vs. smuggling, illegal activities

LIMAY, Bataan — Two top officials of the Bataan PNP and the Bureau of Customs, Port of Limay, pledged Thursday to work together in combating illegal activities in the province.

In a meeting held at the Port of Limay, Bataan Provincial Director Col. Marites A. Salvadora and District Collector Blesilda N. Balagtas of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Lamao reaffirmed their shared commitment to prevent smuggling and other unlawful operations.

Col. Salvadora said the meeting served as “a platform to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and discuss key areas of coordination between the Bataan PNP and the BOC Limay Port.”

Both leaders “affirmed their shared commitment to intensify efforts in preventing and addressing illegal activities within the province and surrounding areas.”

The provincial police director also reiterated full support in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the port, stressing the importance of a coordinated approach to law enforcement and customs security.

Several years ago, some P4 billion worth of petroleum products were smuggled into the ports of Limay and Mariveles with the alleged connivance of corrupt Customs officials and smugglers. Dubbed the biggest “oil mafia” case, the group was eventually apprehended, with those responsible compelled to pay the correct taxes and fines to the government.