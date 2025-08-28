SUBSCRIBE NOW
Asian Hospital performs Philippines’ first CyberKnife treatment

Photo courtesy of Asian Hospital and Medical Center
Published on

Asian Hospital has completed the country’s first CyberKnife® procedure, marking a milestone in advanced cancer treatment.

The inaugural patient, an 8-year-old child with meningioma — a tumor that forms in the protective membranes of the brain and spinal cord — successfully underwent treatment at the hospital’s Asian Cancer Institute.

CyberKnife® is the only system of its kind currently available in the Philippines. The technology delivers precise, image-guided radiation therapy in real time, allowing doctors to target tumors accurately while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Unlike traditional methods, the treatment is non-invasive, painless, and efficient.

The hospital marked the occasion with a striking display of laser beams, symbolizing hope and courage.

