Alas-Asin eyed as possible source of potable water

ALAS-ASIN, Mariveles, Bataan — Alas-asin, the largest and most industrialized barangay in Mariveles and home to several waterfalls, is being considered as the next potential source of potable water.

The development comes after technical teams from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Mariveles Water District, and barangay officials led by captain Dante Malimban conducted a site visit Wednesday along the forested area of Papaya River in Tarak Ridge.

Initial findings showed that water samples from Papaya River were clean and free of harmful bacteria, making them suitable for cooking and drinking.

“Yes, Kuya Mar. It is crystal clear water,” Malimban said when asked about the team’s findings after their inspection.

Alas-asin is also home to the famous Mt. Tarak Ridge, which rises to about 1,130 meters (3,707 feet) above sea level and is a popular hiking destination known for its forested trail, Papaya River, and panoramic views overlooking Manila Bay.