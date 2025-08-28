A flavorful feast and festive vibe at SM Davao malls

Davao’s culinary landscape takes on a modern vibe with fresh fills of vibrant flavors and new dining concepts, all fit for the evolving market. Experience global flavors at the local scene when you visit SM City Davao and SM Lanang, the home to Davao City’s different restaurants including Mindanao’s “firsts.”

Delectable dining at SM City Davao

Creating memories is extra meaningful with wide dining options at SM City Davao:

Emerald Chinese Cuisine — Known for classic Chinese recipes, Emerald Chinese Cuisine offers generous servings of savory dishes, perfect for celebrating wins and special occasions with families and friends.

Brique Modern Kitchen — Indulge in comfort food without breaking the bank at Brique Modern Kitchen. Enjoy their juicy Fat Boisse Chops, smoky BBQ Ribs, guilt-free Flatbread and more while experiencing the fine dining vibe.