9Works Theatrical unveils full cast for ‘The Bodyguard: The Musical’

From the first time the late great Whitney Houston sang "...and I will always love you," the world knew they were hearing one of the most iconic love songs of all time. The song became the centerpiece of the soundtrack of the film The Bodyguard, which came out in 1992, and starred the singer alongside veteran actor Kevin Costner. In 2012, the film was turned into a musical, featuring the hit songs by the music superstar. Now in 2025, The Bodyguard The Musical makes its way to Manila, premiering on September 26, as the opening salvo of the brand new The Proscenium Theater.

The show is a joint production of Rockwell and 9Works Theatrical, with Robbie Guevara stepping in as director. He leads a stellar cast of some of the best theatrical talent in the country, and two West End stars.

Taking on the role of Rachel Marron, the singer at the center of the story, is London-based theater actress and Grammy-nominated artist Christine Allado. Known for her crystal clear vocals and commanding presence, she was part of Hamilton's original West End cast as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, The Prince Of Egypt, and In The Heights. Allado has also performed alongside Andrea Bocelli in concerts across Europe and Asia. Marron's erstwhile protector, or shall we just say, 'the bodyguard' Frank Farmer is West End star Matt Blaker. His impressive portfolio includes standout roles as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, James in Jesus Christ Superstar,and most recently, as Billy Flynn in Chicago. Blaker was also part of the cast of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.