9Works Theatrical unveils full cast for ‘The Bodyguard: The Musical’

From the first time the late great Whitney Houston sang "...and I will always love you," the world knew they were hearing one of the most iconic love songs of all time. The song became the centerpiece of the soundtrack of the film The Bodyguard, which came out in 1992, and starred the singer alongside veteran actor Kevin Costner. In 2012, the film was turned into a musical, featuring the hit songs by the music superstar. Now in 2025, The Bodyguard The Musical makes its way to Manila, premiering on September 26, as the opening salvo of the brand new The Proscenium Theater.
The show is a joint production of Rockwell and 9Works Theatrical, with Robbie Guevara stepping in as director. He leads a stellar cast of some of the best theatrical talent in the country, and two West End stars.
Taking on the role of Rachel Marron, the singer at the center of the story, is London-based theater actress and Grammy-nominated artist Christine Allado. Known for her crystal clear vocals and commanding presence, she was part of Hamilton's original West End cast as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, The Prince Of Egypt, and In The Heights. Allado has also performed alongside Andrea Bocelli in concerts across Europe and Asia. Marron's erstwhile protector, or shall we just say, 'the bodyguard' Frank Farmer is West End star Matt Blaker. His impressive portfolio includes standout roles as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, James in Jesus Christ Superstar,and most recently, as Billy Flynn in Chicago. Blaker was also part of the cast of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.
Filipino veterans, rising stars join ‘The Bodyguard’cast
Joining Allado and Blaker on stage is an all-star lineup of Filipino talent that features seasoned thespians and some of the industry's rising stars.
Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter Sheena Palad is cast as Nicki Marron. Most recently, she was seen in the film Pugon, and in the musicals Going Home to Christmas and Joseph The Dreamer. Star Magic artist CJ Navato takes to the stage as Ray Court, and as Frank Farmer cover. A veteran of the screen and stage, his latest stage credits include Side Show: The Musical, Liwanag Sa Dilim, and One More Chance The Musical.
Sought-after host and eventologist Tim Yap returns to his theater roots in this show, playing Sy Spector. Multi award-winning performer and entertainment director John Joven-Uy takes on the role of Bill Devaney. Among the shows he's been in include stints in international productions such as Miss Saigon (Germany) and Song of Joseph (Broadway). One of local theater's most sought-after leading men, Vien King will play Agent Laney. He was recognized as Best Actor in a Musical by Gawad Buhay for his work on Passion, and has gotten rave reviews for his work as Ibarra in 9 Works' Liwanag Sa Dilim, and Michael in tick, tick…BOOM!, among others.
Also joining the cast are Paji Arceo, Jasper Jimenez, Jasmine Fitzgerald, Radha, Fay Castro, John Joven Uy, Winchester Lopez, Carmelle Ros, Richardson Yadao, Iya Villanueva, Vyen Villanueva, Alex Aure, Julio Laforteza, Natalie Duque, PJ Rebullida, Lorenz Martinez, and Lani Ligot.
Rounding out the production team is Raul Montesa, who joins Guevara as assistant director, Daniel Bartolome as musical director, Mio Infante as scenographer, Arnold Trinidad as choreographer, Shakira Villa-Symes as lighting designer, Aji Manalo as sound engineer/designer, GA Fallarme as video and projection designer, Jay Aranda as technical director, and Elliza Aurelio as hair and makeup designer.
The Bodyguard The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide. The show runs from September 26, 2025 until October 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and a 3:00 PM matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are now available at ticketworld.com.ph.