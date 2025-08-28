2 NPA fighters killed

TACLOBAN CITY — Two members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with soldiers of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division in Barangay San Jose, Mapanas, Northern Samar, on Wednesday.

According to the military, troops were conducting a focused operation in response to reports from residents about armed men allegedly extorting in the area when the clash broke out.

About 10 NPA fighters reportedly opened fire at the approaching soldiers, triggering a brief but intense firefight. The soldiers outmaneuvered the group, killing two rebels while the rest fled.

The 803rd Infantry Brigade, which has jurisdiction over the area, said the rebels were believed to be remnants of Front Committee 15, Sub-Regional Committee Arctic, under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.