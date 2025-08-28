2 Marikina cops accused of sexual abuse by policewoman

Two policemen were arrested after a policewoman accused them of touching her private parts inside a police car in Marikina City over the weekend.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) took into preventive custody and disarmed the two police officers who vehemently denied the accusation.

The alleged sexual abuse occured on the night of 17 August, Sunday, but it took a more than a week before the victim reported the incident.

It was learned that the suspects and the victim reportedly belonged to the same unit of the Marikina City Police Station.

"Allegedly she [the victim] was took to a ride by her two colleagues in the unit, parked in an area and from there she was allegedly molested. Allegedly her fellow police officers touched her private parts," EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Aden Lagradante said.

"As what I've read from her complaint, she was only touched, but as to the sexual act, it wasn't clear yet,” the EPD chief added.

The police woman was temporarily assigned to the EPD while the investigation is ongoing. She is in good but admitted to being sad and still crying because of what happened.