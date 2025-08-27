Zubiri urges gov’t to check foreign-donated equipment for spyware

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri called on the government to thoroughly inspect all foreign-donated equipment for potential spyware, warning that these could be used as tools for espionage if left unchecked.

Zubiri raised the concern during a Senate Committee on National Defense and Security hearing on the proposed New Anti-Espionage Act, which he co-authored alongside principal sponsor Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday.

The former Senate president emphasized the urgent need to safeguard national security, particularly as foreign governments with some considered hostile, have previously donated surveillance and IT equipment to Philippine law enforcement agencies.

“Maybe we can add it in the bill that there should be a component in the bill or a section which will recall all donated articles or items, materials from countries that are hostile to the Philippines,” Zubiri said, citing previous instances where Chinese-donated equipment, including computers and CCTV cameras, were handed over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

He recounted that hundreds of computers were donated by China and raised concerns over whether these units had since been recalled or replaced.

“Actually, that was a very well-documented turnover. That was in 2020, 2021, bago mag-election… So, I recall that we had several discussions at that time with the head of NICA, together with the AFP intelligence group… that they were going to replace all those computers,” Zubiri said.

“I don’t know if they’ve been replaced,” he added.

Zubiri warned that espionage no longer requires physical presence on the ground.

“You don’t even need boots on the ground… All they need is access to your computer. They can open the cameras in your phone, laptops nyo. They can tap into our CCTV equipment,” he explained.

He also expressed alarm over reports that a foreign power is now claiming Batanes as part of its territory. “

“So, pagkaganon, dapat na nasa next level na po tayo pagdating sa cyber security (We should already be operating on the next level when it comes to cybersecurity) and anti-espionage,” he urged.

Zubiri further criticized the past procurement policy, which prioritized the lowest bids, often resulting in Chinese-made equipment being acquired.

“Before, the cheapest bid won under the old procurement law. That’s how we ended up with low-cost, China-made equipment. We don’t know what kind of software is in there. Right now, under the law, we put that amendment,” he noted.

“We’ve already amended that law, allowing negotiated bidding, especially for sensitive agencies,” he said.

Among these agencies are the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA)

The senator stressed that NICA should take the lead in monitoring suspicious donations and that top officials from key agencies must attend future hearings.

“Kasi, we read it every day in the newspapers, may mga donation, may ganito, may ganyan. Dapat yung NICA should be on top of that because that’s the job of NICA,” he said, requesting a follow-up hearing with the attendance of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and other relevant agencies.

Zubiri assured the intelligence community that the Senate is ready to support their budgetary needs—but with accountability.

“We just want to support you, but we want to support you the right way … And I hope that in the next meeting, we can have a more comprehensive discussion,” he said.