‘Yorme’ slaps raps vs RASAC contractor

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced Wednesday that the local government will file four charges against a contractor for illegally demolishing a city-owned multi-purpose hall without the required local permits.

The charges will be filed against Jelsie Construction and Supply Inc., and its general manager, Jesse R. Mahusay, for the “illegal” demolition of the Rizal Avenue Sports Athletics Complex (RASAC) covered court.

Domagoso said the action will serve as a warning to other businesses to secure city permits before undertaking projects.

The mayor disclosed that the contractor violated several city ordinances when it tore down the RASAC complex, which housed a basketball court, daycare center, senior citizen office and other public facilities.

The charges include malicious mischief, unlawful demolition, and construction without a permit in violation of the National Building Code, and the unauthorized taking of a government facility.

Domagoso said the project was a P145.5-million “Multi-Purpose Building, Sentro Komunidad de Santa Cruz, Manila (Phase 1),” which was awarded to Jelsie Construction by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The mayor cited that the city’s building officials were never given a copy of the contract.

Records from the City Accountant’s office show the demolished property had a net book value of P10.4 million as of 2025.

According to the government’s “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website, Jelsie Construction and Supply has a history of government contracts, including over P1.43 billion in flood control projects in the city.

The RASAC complex was built in 1910 and redeveloped in 1995. It served as a community hub and, more recently, as an isolation facility during the Covid-19 pandemic and a typhoon evacuation center.

Domagoso said he was alerted to the demolition by residents on 21 August and he arrived at the site, the court and other facilities had already been torn down. The mayor confirmed that city offices had no record of demolition, building, or zoning permits in the contractor’s name.

“I am instituting this criminal complaint as the local chief executive of the country’s capital city,” Domagoso said. “We cannot allow private contractors to demolish and build at will without the authority of the city, especially on facilities critical to disaster preparedness and public service.”