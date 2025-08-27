Xian Lim shares struggles as a pilot

Earning a Private Pilot License is not enough as Xian Lim realized that there's more to it challenge-wise.

Reflecting on his journey of becoming a pilot, Lim shared on Instagram what entails in completing an aviation course and the many challenges he faced from his training.

“Favorite moments throughout flight training,” he initially wrote, acknowleding that it all tested his dexterity and strenght.

“Ground school was tough. I didn’t know what to expect, and as the first pilot in my family, it was daunting stepping into the unknown. The deeper the lessons went, the more I asked myself why I choose this path or maybe… why did it choose me?” he wrote.

Working for his Private Pilot License is no walk in the park as it "pushed me to my limits."

"At times, it felt impossible. But I learned to take it one day… one step at a time,” he related, fully committing to his goal.

“I had to push myself. Commit. Take that leap of faith. The plan was simple. Get my PPL. But after my first checkride, I knew deep down I wanted more. I wanted to keep learning, keep growing, keep flying.”

Earning his Commercial Pilot License is both demanding and rewarding, “ a whole new challenge."

It was a long and arduous process as there were "endless hours of studying, cross-country flights, landings in unfamiliar aerodromes."

"It was tough, but it felt right," he noted.

Still, Xian admitted most grueling part which was obtaining his Instrument Rating.

“Then came Instrument Rating — the hardest part yet. Long, quiet hours. Alone with your thoughts. No celebratory water splashes. It’s just you, the instruments, and endless charts. It [was] difficult, but every step reminded me why I started this journey," he wrote.

But the challenge, Lim believes, is far from over.

“The road ahead is far from over and I’m here to stay. Staying inspired, staying hungry for knowledge, and chasing the dream. I hope you can chase yours too,” he capped his post.