Why Chef Chele should cater your next event

Hiring catering services does not just free you from managing the food and beverages for your guests — it lets you, as the host, actually relax and enjoy the occasion.
Whether it is a wedding, an intimate house party, a filming location, a conference or an office event, catering takes that pressure off your shoulders.
But what if you want catering that is not just convenient, but fancy, guaranteed to be eye-poppingly delicious and the kind your guests will remember for years? Then let Chef Chele González feed you.
One of Manila’s hotshot chefs — who recently fed Phil Rosenthal in the Manila episode of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil Season 8 — is now offering customized menus for your posh gathering. He has just launched two catering businesses, Chele Catering and Deli by Chele Event Catering, in collaboration with his wife, Teri, and long-time friends and partners, Carlos Villaflor and Cyril Addison.
Imagine the creations of the celebrated Philippine-based Spanish chef behind Gallery by Chele (ranked 72 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 50-100 list for 2025), Asador Alfonso and Deli by Chele, delivered straight to your event. Not to mention his experience in some of the world’s most renowned restaurants, including the three-Michelin-star El Bulli, El Celler de Can Roca and Arzak, all in Spain. And it is a crime if you have not tasted his Burnt Basque Cheesecake yet.
His famously coined “anthropological cuisine” focuses on highly-conceptual, avant-garde dining deeply rooted in modern Spanish gastronomy, applied to Philippine ingredients and dishes.
Now, his sought-after fine-dining creations are accessible through his catering services. And he is no stranger to catering: he was once head of catering and events for the Guggenheim Museum in Spain, where he served King Juan Carlos I at one of their functions.
Chef Chele offers two types of catering, both guaranteed to make your mouth water.
Deli by Chele
This is the “bespoke casual dining” option, featuring artisanal dishes crafted the traditional way.
It is perfect for clients looking for Chele-branded grazing tables, meal boxes, buffets or sandwich bars.
At a recent gathering at Rockwell The Fifth, the hor’s d’oeuvres left a lasting impression. The Scallops and Mango Tartlet paired tender, buttery scallops with bright, juicy, sun-kissed mango, all nestled in a crisp, flaky tart shell. The Black Truffle Macaron had a delicate, crisp shell that gave way to a chewy, earthy truffle center, with just the right hint of umami that lingered on the tongue. And the Parmesan Cheese Puff — airy, golden pastry — burst with salty, nutty, intense Parmesan flavor in every bite.
The mini Cebu Lechon Tacos were crunchy, indulgent bites of juicy, savory lechon with perfectly crisp skin and decadent pork fat. Seafood lovers were treated to Gambas Al Ajillo, plump, succulent shrimp drenched in garlicky, buttery goodness with a teasing touch of chili heat.
The Cured Smoked Salmon on Brioche Toast combined smoky, creamy and salty layers of salmon on soft, melt-in-your-mouth toast, while Octopus Inasal Skewers were satisfyingly chewy, lightly charred, smoky and finished with a subtly sweet marinade.
Chele Catering
This is the “innovative and fine-dining” option, featuring stunningly plated dishes. Clients collaborate with Chef Chele on continental cuisine, Spanish favorites and refined buffet or live-station service. The service includes on-site chefs, wait staff, bar servers and coordinators.
During a tasting, we were presented with a four-course meal that began with the refreshing Tuna Sashimi Kinilaw: pristine, melt-in-your-mouth tuna with lightly acidic tiger’s milk, lifted by the aromatic freshness of shiso and the briny pop of ikura.
This was followed by Pan Seared Grouper, firm yet delicate, with a slightly sweet flavor, paired with uni’s luscious, creamy umami on rich crab Risotto, finished with a whisper of herbaceous cilantro. Next came the Grilled Tenderloin — tender, juicy, smoky and savory beef with silky kamote puree, earthy black garlic truffle jus and smooth, starchy potato.
Dessert was the complexly layered Mango and Coconut. Even for a non-coconut fan like me, the ripe, succulent mango, silky, lightly sweet Chantilly, crisp coconut streusel, subtle lime tang and savory cereal prawn made the plate utterly irresistible.
High-end catering services are abundant, but it is rare to find catering that offers a true culinary adventure, delivering sophistication, unforgettable flavors and a memorable experience to any event. That is why you should let Chef Chele cater your next event.