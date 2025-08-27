Why Chef Chele should cater your next event

Hiring catering services does not just free you from managing the food and beverages for your guests — it lets you, as the host, actually relax and enjoy the occasion.

Whether it is a wedding, an intimate house party, a filming location, a conference or an office event, catering takes that pressure off your shoulders.

But what if you want catering that is not just convenient, but fancy, guaranteed to be eye-poppingly delicious and the kind your guests will remember for years? Then let Chef Chele González feed you.

One of Manila’s hotshot chefs — who recently fed Phil Rosenthal in the Manila episode of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil Season 8 — is now offering customized menus for your posh gathering. He has just launched two catering businesses, Chele Catering and Deli by Chele Event Catering, in collaboration with his wife, Teri, and long-time friends and partners, Carlos Villaflor and Cyril Addison.

Imagine the creations of the celebrated Philippine-based Spanish chef behind Gallery by Chele (ranked 72 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 50-100 list for 2025), Asador Alfonso and Deli by Chele, delivered straight to your event. Not to mention his experience in some of the world’s most renowned restaurants, including the three-Michelin-star El Bulli, El Celler de Can Roca and Arzak, all in Spain. And it is a crime if you have not tasted his Burnt Basque Cheesecake yet.

His famously coined “anthropological cuisine” focuses on highly-conceptual, avant-garde dining deeply rooted in modern Spanish gastronomy, applied to Philippine ingredients and dishes.

Now, his sought-after fine-dining creations are accessible through his catering services. And he is no stranger to catering: he was once head of catering and events for the Guggenheim Museum in Spain, where he served King Juan Carlos I at one of their functions.

Chef Chele offers two types of catering, both guaranteed to make your mouth water.