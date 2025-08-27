Water outage hits 12,600 Mandaluyong homes

Over 12,600 households in Mandaluyong City are facing temporary water service interruptions as Manila Water conducts emergency leak repairs along Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Poblacion.

The outage, which affects seven barangays—Poblacion, Plainview, New Zaniga, San Jose, Old Zaniga, Namayan, and Pag-Asa—is expected to last until Wednesday evening.

“Water tankers are being deployed to affected areas to augment water supply while the repair is being completed,” Manila Water said in a statement on Wednesday.

Once service is restored, the company advised customers to let their taps run for a few minutes to flush out possible discoloration.

“We also advise the residents to collect the flushed water for cleaning purposes and flushing the toilet,” Manila Water added.