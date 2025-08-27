VFP leader urges documentation of true Filipino WWII heroes

Baguio City — Mike Villarreal, National Vice President of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines Sons and Daughters Association, Inc. (VFP-SDAI), underscored the urgent need to preserve the real stories of Filipinos, particularly indigenous peoples, who played a crucial role in defeating Japanese forces during World War II. He said documenting these accounts is vital for the younger generation to understand the true history.

Villarreal noted that most history books credit the Allied forces, especially American soldiers, for defeating the Japanese, while the contributions of local Filipinos remain largely unrecorded.

“Countless stories of brave Filipino guerrillas, indigenous groups, and communities fighting heroically remain largely unknown to the current generation because they were not included in historical records,” Villarreal said.

He highlighted the pivotal role of indigenous communities in the capture of General Tomoyuki Yamashita in Kiangan, Ifugao. While textbooks often state that Yamashita surrendered to Americans on September 3, 1945, at Camp John Hay, Villarreal emphasized that local guerrillas and residents of Kiangan fought the Japanese in hiding before their general’s capture.

Villarreal stressed the need to visit these communities to collect oral histories, noting that consistency and accuracy are key challenges. He called for financial support to document these accounts properly, ensuring that future generations recognize the Filipino heroes who paved the way prior to the arrival of Allied forces.

In line with these efforts, Villarreal, who also serves as First Vice President and head of Marketing Communications and Consumer Protection at Philippine Veterans Bank, invited the public, particularly golf enthusiasts, to join the inaugural “Victory Day Golf Cup.” Scheduled for September 3, 2025, at the Camp John Hay Golf Club, the tournament commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and will raise funds for the refurbishment and development of WWII historical markers in Baguio City.

“A need of documenting the real victors against the Japanese will help the youth to know the truth,” Villarreal said.