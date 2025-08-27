Vayson flies to U.S. ahead of title fight

Filipino challenger Jayson Vayson left for the United States Wednesday way ahead of his 20 September three-belt showdown with Oscar Collazo in Indio, California.

“This is a real chance to win,” American boxing man Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Gibbons said Vayson will set up camp at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym and his nutrition and conditioning will be handled well.

Collazo will be risking his World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association and even The Ring magazine title straps.

Gibbons insists that getting Vayson in the US early is crucial as the fighter could get adjusted to the time difference and weather unlike previous Filipino fighters who came late.

Vayson was accompanied by Mark Lontayao, who was handpicked by Gibbons to join the Agusan del Norte native in his first trip to America.

The rest — promoter Brico Santig and chief trainer Allan Alegria — are following in the coming days.

Collazo is unbeaten with a 12-0-0 win-loss-draw card with nine knockouts while Vayson packs a 14-1-1 card with eight knockouts.

Collazo is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.