UAAP Season 88 to open at UST rain or shine

Rain or shine, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is set to kick off its new season at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) despite the possibility of September showers.

In a press conference, Fr. Christopher Jeffrey Aytona, O.P. acknowledged that September commonly falls within the rainy season but emphasized that the university prepared for an outdoor program at the UST open field for the opening of UAAP Season 88 on Friday, 19 September.

“One firm decision made by the committee is that the opening ceremony will push through if it’s just ordinary rain,” Fr. Aytona said.

However, should heavy rains make the venue unsafe, the event will be rescheduled to 22 September.

“We really want the opening to be at the grand stand, at the open field,” UST Secretary General Fr. Louie Coronel, O.P. said.

UST will host UAAP Season 88 with the theme “Strength in Motion, Hope in Action.”

The ceremonies will feature Paskuhan-like festivities, including a fireworks display, drone show, and other university traditions. Organizers estimate a crowd of 25,000 to 30,000.

Aytona said the ceremony will be open to the Thomasian community, including students, administrators, faculty, staff, and alumni.

For other member schools, UST will allocate 1,000 slots, including 200 for official student-athletes.

This season also introduces a boys’ tennis tournament and marks the comeback of high school baseball.