Toyota opens qualifiers for 2025 GAZOO Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially launched the qualifiers for the 2025 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippines eSports GT Championship, inviting aspiring racers to take the first step toward their motorsports dreams.

The tournament, now in its refreshed format, lets participants compete in sprint races using the popular Gran Turismo 7 game on PlayStation. Winners will receive cash prizes, official GR merchandise, and a chance to join the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Academy. The top three competitors will also represent the Philippines at the Asia Finals in Thailand later this year.

“To all sim racers, although the racing will be virtual, the action will surely be felt, especially at the finals at Ayala Malls Manila Bay this October. We invite everyone to participate in this very exciting opportunity to live out their racing dreams,” said TMP Assistant Vice President for Marketing Services Andy Ty.

Qualifiers run until 14 September and can be completed online or offline at select Toyota GR Performance dealerships. Online participants must have a PlayStation 4 or 5 with an active PSN account, PS PLUS subscription, and Gran Turismo 7. Offline participants need only a valid government-issued ID for verification.

The Top 40 players from the qualifiers will advance to the quarterfinals on 11 October at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Pasay City, with semifinals and national finals set for 12 October. Since its launch in 2020, TMP’s e-motorsports program has provided a pathway for virtual racers to enter real-life racing, with past champions progressing to the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Philippine Cup.

The 2025 TGR PH eSports GT Championship is sanctioned by the Automobile Association Philippines and supported by partners including Petron, GT Radial, Seiko, Toyota Financial Services Philippines, and Tuason Racing, among others.

Interested participants may register online at https://forms.office.com/r/rqhiXM2Bef. Updates are also available through the official TGR PH eSports GT Championship Facebook Group.