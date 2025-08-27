Stranded pilot whale dies in Antique town

Sebaste, Antique — A pilot whale was found stranded along the shores of Barangay Poblacion in Sebaste, Antique, on 27 August 2025.

According to Bantay Dagat member Jay Barcelona, the whale was spotted at around 5 AM and immediately reported to the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMA).

The OMA, led by John Bernard Lance Sio, responded quickly along with fisheries technician Justin Roch Peralta and the Bantay Dagat team.

The group measured the animal, which was 11 feet long with a girth of 70 centimeters. The whale was buried at around 8:40 AM.