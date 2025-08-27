Stallions aim to keep rolling

Stallion Laguna FC guns for its second straight win as it takes on Strykers FC of Guam in the AFC Women’s Champions League at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar on Thursday.

Kick-off is set at 8:30 p.m. (Manila time) with the Stallions eager to book another win that will further boost their title chances in this prestigious regional club competition.

The Stallions will be marching to warzone oozing with confidence after battering Kvohd Western FC of Mongolia, 6-1, last Monday.

But they will be colliding against a wounded Guamanian club that is nursing a painful 0-9 defeat at the hands of home squad ISPE FC.

A win by the Stallions over the Strykers will give them a chance to challenge ISPE in an all-important clash for the right to gain the top spot in Group A on 31 August.

Only the top teams per group and three best second-place squads will advance to the quarterfinal.

Stallion captain Chandler McDaniel is again expected to carry the scoring load after tallying a hat trick against Kvohd Western.

McDaniel, a member of the national squad that made a historic performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, said they refuse to get complacent as they focus on their latest opponent.

“Of course, there’s always room to improve. We’re looking forward to building on this game, showing up for the next two matches,” McDaniel said.

“We want to prove our worth and get out of the group stage.”