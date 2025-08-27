Small businesses as lifelines, Bong Go pushes support for everyday entrepreneurs

In every corner of the Philippines, from roadside carinderias to neighborhood sari-sari stores, small businesses quietly sustain communities. They provide food, jobs, and stability to families, even as many owners struggle with limited resources and the weight of informal lending systems.

Recognizing their role in the nation’s economy, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is pushing for stronger policies to back these micro and small enterprises (MSEs). At the start of the 20th Congress, he filed Senate Bill 679, which seeks to establish a sustainable financing program that would ease access to capital for small entrepreneurs.

“Halos lahat ng negosyo sa Pilipinas ay binubuo ng micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Kabilang na rito ang mga carinderia, sari-sari store, at iba pang maliliit na tindahan. Ito ay ayon na mismo sa record ng Philippine Statistics Authority,” Go said.

(Almost all businesses in the Philippines are composed of micro, small and medium enterprises. These include eateries, small convenience stores, and other small shops. This is according to records from the Philippine Statistics Authority.)

Through the proposed measure, the “Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-Asenso Fund” or P3 Fund would be created to provide affordable and non-collateral loans. This aims to break the cycle of reliance on “5-6” lending schemes, which often trap business owners in unmanageable debt. The Department of Trade and Industry’s financing arm, SB Corporation, is being eyed to lead the rollout.

For Go, supporting small ventures is about sustaining livelihoods. “Mahalaga na palakasin natin ang ganitong maliliit na negosyo, dahil ito ang nagbibigay ng kabuhayan at trabaho sa maraming Pilipino,” he added.

(It is important that we strengthen these small businesses because they provide livelihood and jobs for many Filipinos.)

His push for the P3 Fund is also aligned with past initiatives. Go co-sponsored the law behind the “One Town, One Product” program, which promotes unique goods rooted in local culture. He also filed a bill seeking to strengthen the Youth Entrepreneurship Act, stressing the value of nurturing young entrepreneurs early on.

Beyond legislation, Go has cultivated a grassroots image. In his community visits, he is known to pause mid-motorcade to buy barbecue, halo-halo, or fresh buko juice from vendors. “Ang mga maliliit na negosyanteng Pilipino ay may napakalaking kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa. Kaya kahit saan man ako magpunta, tinitiyak natin na makapagbigay suporta sa small entrepreneurs sa pamamagitan ng pagtangkilik ng kanilang mga produkto,” he said.

(Filipino small business owners make a huge contribution to the economy. That is why wherever I go, I make sure to support small entrepreneurs by buying their products.)

In his proclamation speech, Go also tied entrepreneurship with food security. “We will also push for legislation that, if enacted, will provide more opportunities in terms of job creation and livelihood support. Together, we must pursue and strengthen food security to ensure that there is food on the table of our people. Importante po sa akin ang laman ng tiyan ng mga kababayan natin, lalo na po ‘yung mahihirap.”

With MSEs making up the backbone of the Philippine economy, the challenge lies not in proving their worth but in ensuring that systems exist to let them grow. Go’s proposals reflect that recognition, while his everyday gestures show how small businesses remain at the heart of communities.