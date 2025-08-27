SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
BUSINESS

SM Supermalls honored for responsible business at 30th ECOP Kapatid Awards

Pictured with the award are (L-R) SM Supermalls SVP for Human Resources Cheryll Agsaoay, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, and SM Supermalls VP for Corporate Compliance Liza Silerio.
Pictured with the award are (L-R) SM Supermalls SVP for Human Resources Cheryll Agsaoay, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, and SM Supermalls VP for Corporate Compliance Liza Silerio.
Published on

SM Supermalls has been honored at the 30th ECOP Kapatid Awards, a biennial program that recognizes companies demonstrating responsible business conduct, industrial peace, ethical labor practices, and innovation-driven sustainability.

The accolade highlights SM Supermalls’ commitment to its employees, communities, and long-term business continuity amid industry disruptions and evolving challenges.

SM Supermalls’ commitment to its people and communities is felt through programs such as disaster risk reduction exercises and educational seminars & workshops.
SM Supermalls’ commitment to its people and communities is felt through programs such as disaster risk reduction exercises and educational seminars & workshops.
SM Supermalls’ commitment to its people and communities is felt through programs such as disaster risk reduction exercises and educational seminars & workshops.
SM Supermalls’ commitment to its people and communities is felt through programs such as disaster risk reduction exercises and educational seminars & workshops.

“SM Supermalls was honored for fostering a workplace anchored in trust and collaboration, its implementation of forward-looking policies to ensure employee welfare and operational resilience, and its integrated sustainability efforts that align with the values of the ECOP Kapatid Awards,” the recognition statement read.

Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of SM Supermalls. (L-R): The Rainwater Treatment Facility at SM City Baguio and Eye-Able Technology launched by SM Supermalls on their website to foster digital inclusivity.
Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of SM Supermalls. (L-R): The Rainwater Treatment Facility at SM City Baguio and Eye-Able Technology launched by SM Supermalls on their website to foster digital inclusivity.
Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of SM Supermalls. (L-R): The Rainwater Treatment Facility at SM City Baguio and Eye-Able Technology launched by SM Supermalls on their website to foster digital inclusivity.
Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of SM Supermalls. (L-R): The Rainwater Treatment Facility at SM City Baguio and Eye-Able Technology launched by SM Supermalls on their website to foster digital inclusivity.
The award was presented by Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, affirming the vital role of employers in shaping the country’s workforce and economy.
The award was presented by Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, affirming the vital role of employers in shaping the country’s workforce and economy.

SM continues to embed sustainability at the core of its operations, championing energy efficiency, solid waste management, disaster resilience, and green infrastructure across its nationwide mall network. Its long-term sustainability roadmap seeks to create shared value for stakeholders while building a more climate-resilient future for the Philippines.

As ECOP celebrates its 50th anniversary under the theme “Empowering Employers, Building the Nation,” SM Supermalls joins other industry leaders in driving responsible corporate leadership and meaningful social impact.

SM Supermalls

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph