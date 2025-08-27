SM Supermalls honored for responsible business at 30th ECOP Kapatid Awards

SM Supermalls has been honored at the 30th ECOP Kapatid Awards, a biennial program that recognizes companies demonstrating responsible business conduct, industrial peace, ethical labor practices, and innovation-driven sustainability.
The accolade highlights SM Supermalls’ commitment to its employees, communities, and long-term business continuity amid industry disruptions and evolving challenges.
“SM Supermalls was honored for fostering a workplace anchored in trust and collaboration, its implementation of forward-looking policies to ensure employee welfare and operational resilience, and its integrated sustainability efforts that align with the values of the ECOP Kapatid Awards,” the recognition statement read.
SM continues to embed sustainability at the core of its operations, championing energy efficiency, solid waste management, disaster resilience, and green infrastructure across its nationwide mall network. Its long-term sustainability roadmap seeks to create shared value for stakeholders while building a more climate-resilient future for the Philippines.
As ECOP celebrates its 50th anniversary under the theme “Empowering Employers, Building the Nation,” SM Supermalls joins other industry leaders in driving responsible corporate leadership and meaningful social impact.