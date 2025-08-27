Scammers now in slammers after scamming store owner in Gapan

Gapan City, Nueva Ecija – Two men involved in a P64,000 GCash scam were arrested by the Nueva Ecija police at Barangay Mahipon of this city on August 26, 2025.

According to a police report, a 55-year-old female victim and complainant said that she lost P25,000 and P39,000 from her mobile wallet (G-Cash) after a group of six unidentified men conducted consecutive cash-in transactions at her store.

The report stated that the modus of the suspects was to make several small cash-in transactions one after another to confuse the victim.

While she was busy attending to them, one of the suspects took a picture of her cellphone screen when a security code (OTP) appeared. This code was later used to withdraw a large amount of money from her account without her permission.

After realizing she had been scammed, the victim posted on Facebook the CCTV footage showing the men at her store.

A concerned citizen later recognized two of them in San Leonardo Town and alerted barangay officials. Responding Tanods of Barangay Mallorca, San Leonardo immediately apprehended the two suspects.

At the San Leonardo Police Station, the victim positively identified the arrested men as 23-year-old Jose and 22-year-old Ed, both residents of Sampaloc, Manila.

The duo was turned over to Gapan City PS. Police said charges for Estafa (Swindling) and violation of RA 8484 (Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998) are being readied against the suspects for inquest proceedings.

Authorities are still tracing the other members of the group who remain at large.