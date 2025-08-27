Raffy Tulfo grills DA, PhilMech over rice dryer shortage despite funding

Senator Raffy “Idol” Tulfo on Wednesday questioned the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) over the severe lack of rice dryers in the country despite the billions allocated under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

During a Senate Committee on Agriculture hearing held today, Tulfo revealed that although the country needs approximately 22,000 rice dryers, only 440 units have been procured to date.

PhilMech officials admitted the shortfall during the session.

“Kapag pumunta kayo ng probinsya, makikita niyo tuwing anihan, umaabot sa dalawa, tatlong kilometro ng palay ang ibinibilad ng mga magsasaka sa kalsada dahil wala silang dryers (If you go to the provinces during harvest season, you’ll see two to three kilometers of palay being sun-dried on the roads. That’s because farmers don’t have access to dryers,” Tulfo said in Filipino.

“Saan napupunta ang budget para sa dryers? Kinurakot na ba? (Where is the budget for the dryers going? Has it been corrupted?),” he added pointedly.

The senator underscored that the lack of dryers forces farmers, especially in key rice-producing areas, to sell wet palay at significantly lower prices, resulting in massive income losses.

He expressed frustration that despite consistent funding for postharvest technology under RCEF, the actual benefits to farmers remain insufficient.

In response, PhilMech Director Dr. Dionisio Alvinda acknowledged the agency’s shortcomings and assured lawmakers that the procurement of additional dryers will be prioritized in the second phase of RCEF implementation.

Tulfo emphasized that accountability and transparency must be upheld to ensure that RCEF allocations directly benefit Filipino farmers and improve their competitiveness in the global rice market.