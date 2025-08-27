QC student struck by falling debris dies

The 12-year-old boy who was critically injured when a piece of plaster fell from a building in Quezon City has died, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

Reports said that the student died Tuesday night, according to his father and grandmother.

“Your suffering is over, big brother CJ,” his father wrote on Facebook. “You gave us a good fight, and the Lord gave us a second chance to be with you to say goodbye.”

He was one of three students who were hit by the falling debris last 12 August and witnesses said the students had just left a convenience store on Don A. Roces Avenue, at the corner of Tomas Morato, when plaster fell from between the seventh and eighth floors of a building and struck them.

Two of the victims, including the 12-year-old boy — suffered severe head injuries and were found lying on the pavement. The third student sustained an arm injury. All three were taken to a local medical center for treatment.

The local government of Quezon City had previously announced that it was investigating the incident, vowing to assist the victims and their families.

Meantime, the Quezon City Police District has secured the area and is working with other agencies to inspect the building’s structural integrity and determine the cause of the incident.

The local government also said it was “studying any cases that may be filed against anyone accountable.”