PNB Holdings transforms iconic properties into modern business landmarks

The PNB Financial Center, along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City, was designed to project strength, integrity, and scale for the state-owned bank. Its expansive interiors and dignified architecture support large institutional operations while remaining adaptable to modern business needs. The Grand Atrium, now an event venue, highlights the building’s versatility and relevance today.

The PNB Makati Center has long been a key address along Ayala Avenue, providing a forward-looking hub for businesses across industries. Its strategic location and functional design make it a prime base of operations for tenants seeking proximity to the heart of the commercial district.

Both properties maintain consistently high occupancy across office, retail, and event spaces, attracting a diverse mix of businesses. PHC credits this sustained performance to its approach to property stewardship, balancing legacy with functionality.

“Our approach is rooted in the idea that history and functionality are not opposing forces. Through thoughtful management and purposeful reinvention, we turn heritage into an advantage, creating enduring spaces that are responsive to the evolving needs of our tenants and the wider business community,” said Joselito R. Consunji, Chief Operating Officer.