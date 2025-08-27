PNB Holdings transforms iconic properties into modern business landmarks

Across the Philippines, corporate landmarks do more than house businesses—they tell the stories of the people and enterprises that shaped them. Two such landmarks, the PNB Financial Center in Pasay City and the PNB Makati Center in Makati’s central business district, exemplify this legacy. Owned and managed by PNB Holdings Corp. (PHC), these properties combine historical significance with modern functionality, reflecting the country’s evolving business landscape.
The PNB Financial Center, along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City, was designed to project strength, integrity, and scale for the state-owned bank. Its expansive interiors and dignified architecture support large institutional operations while remaining adaptable to modern business needs. The Grand Atrium, now an event venue, highlights the building’s versatility and relevance today.
The PNB Makati Center has long been a key address along Ayala Avenue, providing a forward-looking hub for businesses across industries. Its strategic location and functional design make it a prime base of operations for tenants seeking proximity to the heart of the commercial district.
Both properties maintain consistently high occupancy across office, retail, and event spaces, attracting a diverse mix of businesses. PHC credits this sustained performance to its approach to property stewardship, balancing legacy with functionality.
“Our approach is rooted in the idea that history and functionality are not opposing forces. Through thoughtful management and purposeful reinvention, we turn heritage into an advantage, creating enduring spaces that are responsive to the evolving needs of our tenants and the wider business community,” said Joselito R. Consunji, Chief Operating Officer.
PHC also leverages the strategic locations of its properties. The PNB Financial Center is near the Manila Bay business and lifestyle corridor, providing easy access to airports, convention centers, and government offices. The PNB Makati Center benefits from its established commercial zone, with convenient access to banks, hotels, residences, and transport networks.
“The impact of well-managed, strategically located business hubs extends beyond the properties themselves,” said Sarah Velasquez, Vice President for Leasing Management. “When our tenants thrive, it creates more opportunities and in turn greater confidence in the economy. These buildings are more than just places to work. They are active contributors to growth, both for industries and for the country.”
Looking forward, PHC remains committed to evolving the PNB Financial Center and PNB Makati Center. These iconic landmarks continue to serve as springboards for success, blending lessons from the past with opportunities for the next generation of tenants.