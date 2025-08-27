Philippines’ EV market set to accelerate

The Philippines is set for a surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption as the country ramps up its push for sustainable, innovative, and transformative mobility for more Filipinos.

At a press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), scheduled for 23 to 25 October at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Electric Vehicles Association of the Philippines (EVAP) president Edmund Araga said the market is expected to grow amid supportive government policies, volatile petrol prices, and the entry of more players.

"It is high time to shift to EV. There are currently more choices when it comes to EV models and brands," he said.

Official records show that sales of four-wheeled EVs nearly tripled in 2024, reaching 3,880 units compared to 1,028 in 2023 — a 277.5 percent increase, based on EVAP and Department of Energy (DOE) data. Of these, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 75 percent, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) made up 23 percent, and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) comprised 2 percent.

Sales of two- and three-wheeled EVs skyrocketed by 25,156 percent to 43,441 units in 2024 from just 172 units in 2023. Of those, nearly 93 percent were Category L2 (2-wheeled EVs), 7 percent were Category L1 (lower power 2-wheel EVs), and 0.28 percent were Category L5 (3-wheeled motor EVs).

Growing network of charging stations

Araga noted that the rise in EV sales is complemented by a growing network of charging stations in key cities nationwide.

The Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI) aims to deploy 7,300 EV charging stations (EVCS) by 2028, up from around 300 in 2023 and 992 as of 2025. Industry stakeholders are confident that this target is achievable with proper interventions and policies.

CREVI also targets 20,400 EVCS by 2040, when the country’s EV fleet is projected to reach 2.5 million vehicles. DOE data shows that about 12 percent of public charging stations are located in malls, with SM Supermalls having 69, Ayala Malls 31, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls 5, and Robinsons Malls 4. Outside Metro Manila, Cebu City hosts 14 stations, Davao 7, and Legazpi, Naga, and Sorsogon at least one each.

"The robust EV sector is hoping that the national government will remain on track to improve infrastructure, from installing more EVCS nationwide to expanding local EV manufacturing and assembly, and supporting development of innovative technologies, particularly in battery. This way, we could ensure a continuous speed in EV adoption among Filipinos," Araga said.

In September 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated the country’s first lithium battery factory in Tarlac. StB Giga Factory Inc. produces advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries for the renewable energy and EV sectors and is projected to power up to 18,000 EVs annually by 2030.

In June, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) submitted the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy (EVIS) for approval by the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB). Once approved, EVIS could generate up to P11.4 trillion in economic output and create 680,000 local jobs in EV assembly, battery production, and EVCS installation and maintenance.

EVIS continues to be anchored on the Electric Vehicle Development Act (EVIDA), which has been fueling EV growth since 2022.

"The EV sector is unstoppable. There are more productive and insightful discussions plus a grand showcase of the latest innovations, industry collaborations, and new EV models coming at this year's PEVS, with the theme 'Charge Ahead, Ignite the EVolution,'" Araga concluded.