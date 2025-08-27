Pharma franchises open to OFW groups, says DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced a new partnership with Philippine Pharma Procurement Inc. (PPPI) to provide affordable medicine and health services to overseas Filipino workers and their families.

The initiative also aims to create job opportunities by allowing cooperatives to manage the pharmacies.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac and PPPI CEO Maria Blanca Kim Lokin signed a memorandum of agreement for the “Botika at Bakuna para sa Mamamayan” (BBM) initiative, formerly known as “Botika ng Bayan.”

The pharmacies will be operated by cooperatives, such as the OFW Hospital Employees Cooperative, or other groups affiliated with migrant workers. Interested cooperatives can choose from three different franchise packages.

Under the agreement, overseas Filipino workers and their dependents will have access to medicines at subsidized rates through two types of pharmacies.

The OFW Hospital pharmacy will serve patients using funds from PhilHealth and other government programs.

Meantime, the BBM Pharmacy will be open to the public, offering discounted prices and accepting vouchers from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The DMW said the PPPI will manage 70 percent of the procurement of medicines and medical supplies, while the OFW Hospital will focus on providing health services.

The project will start with pilot outlets in Makati before a nationwide expansion. The full establishment of BBM Pharmacies is targeted for May 2026.