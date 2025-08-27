PBBM prefers federalism

The widespread reaction of our countrymen, here and abroad, to the P1-trillion flood control anomaly could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back that would drive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to change the form of government of the Republic of the Philippines.

The present controversy was preceded by a series of grand corruption scandals that occurred since the Philippines re-established the presidential/bicameral system almost five decades ago.

The President has been shaken by the recurrence of the illegal congressional insertions, at its worst in the 2025 national budget, by the notorious “bicam” that revived the pork barrel, resulting in the embezzlement of billions in public funds, not unlike the Priority Development Assistance Fund and its many variants, in open defiance of the Supreme Court prohibition.

This costly and ghostly flood control anomaly is just too much corruption committed by persons devoid of any sense of decency and respect for the head of state.

This type of corruption committed by men and women in government, including a loser in her mayoral bid in Pasig City, Sarah Discaya, should be investigated and prosecuted if warranted.

Discaya’s link to the flood control anomaly should be looked into. The Bureau of Customs should examine her imported luxury cars. The Discaya couple’s wealth, coming from the Department of Public Works and Highways, should be investigated, including the DPWH officials who connived with them.

Most likely, both Vico Sotto and Sarah Discaya will be on the same row of suspects for culpability to be investigated.

The corruption of those involved in the P1-trillion flood control mess is an obstacle to President Bongbong Marcos’ ability to fulfill his promises.

With barely three years left in his term, time is not exactly on President Marcos’ side if we expect him to realize his dream of a better life for the Filipino people.

There is no need yet to declare a revolutionary government to overcome any constitutional, legal, and institutional obstacles. What is needed now is a shift from the presidential/bicameral system to the federal/parliamentary system under the 1973 Constitution.

The 1973 Constitution, ratified under President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., established a modified parliamentary system of government with a Prime Minister and a Batasan Pambansa. It included a Bill of Rights, although the Constitution was noted for its role in consolidating power and shifting the system from the traditional presidential to a parliamentary one.

The Constitution placed the Prime Minister instead of the President at the head of government. A legislative body called the Batasan Pambansa was established.

The Constitution granted significant powers to the executive branch, with the Prime Minister exercising the executive power, assisted by the Cabinet.

A Bill of Rights was included to protect individual freedoms, such as due process, equal protection, freedom of speech, and protection against illegal searches and seizures.