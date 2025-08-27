Palace denies ‘messy transition’ in PNP after Torre’s relief

Malacañang Palace on Wednesday downplayed talk of a “messy transition” in the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the relief of General Nicolas Torre III as chief of the agency.

According to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, Torre had spoken with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prior to Monday’s developments.

“We can't say that there was a messy transition because they did talk and we know that General Torre understands what happened and he also respects the President's decision,” Castro said.

With the public questioning why Torre was removed, Castro pointed to the remarks of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

“Secretary Jonvic Remulla's statement yesterday was probably clear and there are issues that have not been agreed upon and we just have to respect the wisdom of the President on this matter,” she noted.

Remulla earlier cited Torre’s issues with the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) resolution on police reshuffling as the basis for his removal.

Despite this, Remulla said Marcos still trusts Torre and will offer him a government post after his PNP stint.

Castro confirmed an appointment is forthcoming but declined to provide details.

“We cannot disclose the details regarding this yet, but it is confirmed that a position has been offered,” Castro said, adding that specifics would be revealed once Torre’s new appointment is confirmed and if he accepts.

No ‘widening cracks’ in administration

Castro also dismissed claims by the Makabayan bloc that Torre’s removal reflected “widening cracks” in the Marcos administration.

“That's not happening and that's not what we're seeing because, as we said, General Torre is a very good public servant and he can still serve the people. So, we're not seeing... what the Makabayan bloc is seeing,” she said.