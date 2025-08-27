SUBSCRIBE NOW
P605M smuggled cigarettes from China and Vietnam seized in Bulacan

Bureau of Customs seized PHP605.29 million worth of smuggled cigarettes from China and Vietnam in a warehouse raid in Bulacan on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. Boxes of illicit cigarettes were presented to the media by Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno inside Warehouse 6 of the Phil-Asia Industrial Compound in Plaridel town. The contraband was intercepted by the Manila International Container Port’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (MICP-CIIS), led by chief Alvin Enciso.
