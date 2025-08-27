Ogie Diaz sparks rumors of Gerald, Julia split and third-party drama

Showbiz vlogger and talent manager Ogie Diaz once again set the online world abuzz after he and co-host Mama Loi tackled the latest rumors surrounding celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto in his vlog update.

A possible 'call-off?'

According to Ogie, a source claimed that Gerald and Julia may have “called off” their relationship — at least for now. Observant fans were quick to notice changes in the couple’s social media presence, with fewer shared photos on Instagram, fueling speculations of a rift.

Mama Loi pointed out, “Andaming nagtatanong sa atin bakit hindi na nakikita together si Julia Barretto at Gerald Anderson. Chineck ko din ang IG nila, parang tag-isang picture na lang na meron sila together. Nawala na yung iba.”

Third party?

The biggest question, however, lies in whether a third party is involved. Ogie himself admitted he was shocked when his source hinted at this possibility.

“Tinanong ko anong dahilan bakit sila nag-call off. Meron daw third party. Totoo ba yun? Ang nakarating sa akin, ang sabi iba-iba. Hindi ko alam kung tama ang dinig ko iba-iba o ibang-iba,” Ogie said, clarifying that the matter remains unconfirmed.

He also emphasized that it is best to hear directly from Gerald and Julia themselves before drawing conclusions.

Julia’s focus and Gerald’s dreams

Despite the rumors, Ogie shared that Julia remains deeply in love with Gerald, even as she focuses on her career and future. Allegedly, Julia has been working hard and saving up as she prepares for the possibility of settling down.

“Kung mapapansin daw natin ang sipag-sipag magtrabaho ngayon ni Julia. Nag-iipon na daw siya kasi gusto na niyang mag-settle down,” Ogie relayed from his source.

As for Gerald, Ogie recalled that the actor has long expressed his desire to have a family of his own. “Oo, gusto na nga magka-anak ni Gerald,” he said.

While nothing is confirmed, the vloggers expressed hope that the couple can weather any challenges. Mama Loi remarked, “Sana kung may pinagdadaanan sila, malampasan nila.”

Ogie ended by reminding his viewers that, despite all the speculation, only Gerald and Julia can truly clarify where their relationship stands. Until then, fans continue to wait — and hope — that the two Kapamilya stars find their way back to each other.