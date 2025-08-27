New acting Ombudsman named

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas Dante Vargas as the new acting Ombudsman, the Palace announced Wednesday.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed Vargas’ appointment, which came just a day before the Judicial and Bar Council is set to begin interviewing candidates for the position.

Vargas replaces Justice Mariflor Punzalan-Castillo, who had been serving as acting Ombudsman since Samuel Martires retired on 27 July after completing his seven-year term.

To recall, former President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Vargas as Deputy Ombudsman in 2022.

As the new acting Ombudsman, he will oversee investigations and prosecutions of cases involving government officials and employees, including those related to graft and corruption.

Meantime, the Supreme Court announced that the Judicial and Bar Council will interview candidates for the next Ombudsman from 28 August to 2 September.

The Office of the Ombudsman is a constitutionally independent body mandated to act on complaints against public officials and ensure accountability in government service.